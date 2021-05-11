Former PS charged with corruption

MASERU – MOTENA Tšolo, the former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, is facing charges of corruption and abuse of public office.

Tšolo appeared in the Maseru Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

She was charged together with Mafusi Mosamo, a senior official in the Ministry of Finance. They are alleged to have been part of a corrupt scheme to receive bribes from people who wanted the government to hire their vehicles.



Tšolo confirmed that she had been charged but said she was not sure about the charges “because they were just reading sections”.

Teboho Tlokotsi and Tumo Ramonaheng, who are alleged to have been part of the sleaze, have already been charged.



Sports Minister and Democratic Congress MP, Likeleli Tampane, has also been mentioned in connection with the scheme but is yet to be charged.

Sources however told thepost that the prosecution is still waiting for the government’s approval to bring charges against the minister.

Tampane has previously denied the allegations.



An investigation by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) revealed that there was a list of 24 people whose vehicles were supposed to be corruptly hired by the government.

Those who paid bribes had been told to park their cars near Setsoto Stadium, just next to Mejametalana airbase where government officials were receiving and inspecting the hired vehicles.



The bribes allegedly ranged from M2 000 to M40 000. Tlokotsi is alleged to have been the mastermind behind the scheme.

Mosamo and Tšolo were initially spared of the charges when Tlokotsi and Ramonaheng were arrested.

Staff Reporter