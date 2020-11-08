Former PS ropes in DCEO over gratuities

MASERU-A former principal secretary, Majakathata Mokoena-Thakhisi, wants Lesotho’s anti-corruption unit to investigate how their gratuities were handled by the Ministry of Finance.



The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) spokesperson, ’Matlhokomelo Senoko, confirmed to thepost that Mokoena-Thakhisi had asked them to investigate the matter.

Senoko however said she could not comment further because it is against the DCEO’s policy.

“We can only talk when investigations have been completed and a case has been taken to court, as usual,” Senoko said.



Mokoena-Thakhisi has also written to Parliament asking it to investigate the matter.

He complained about the conduct of the Ministry of Finance’s principal secretary, Nthoateng Lebona.

He said he does not “understand how she does things”.



Lebona did not respond to thepost’s text for her to comment on the issues.

Mokoena-Thakhisi and other former principal secretaries have been fighting the government after it garnished their terminal benefits.

The state wanted to recover money they owed after taking M500 000 interest free loans during their time in office.



The former principal secretaries took the interest-free loans during the tenure of the previous government led by Pakalitha Mosisili between 2015 and June 2017.

When the government agreed to pay the balances of the loans for the MPs, it refused to do so for the principal secretaries who lost their jobs when the government changed.



The government instructed the Public Officers’ Defined Contributory Pensions Fund to transfer the gratuities of the former principal secretaries into the government’s bank account at the Central Bank.

The purpose was to recoup the money that the government paid on behalf of the principal secretaries to settle their debts.



Lebona wrote: “The government has decided that the amounts settled on behalf of PSs should be recovered from their gratuities. You are therefore requested to transfer the gratuities of the former PSs’ to the following bank details, and please send proof of payment to the Ministry of Finance.”

“Account number: 0101403715012 held at the Central Bank of Lesotho. Your advice on the correctness of the gratuity sums to each former PS will be highly appreciated.”



Mokoena-Thakhisi sued and won the case over seven months ago.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the government had discriminated against him and other principal secretaries.

The court ordered that the government to pay the PS’ within 30 days. The government has still not paid a cent.

In March, Mokoena-Thakhisi wrote to the finance principal secretary warning her that the court had ruled in his favour but no payment was made.



Later he met the current Finance Minister Thabo Sofonea, at the advice of Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, but still nothing happened.

What irked him was that there was an explanation that the Auditor General was not aware of the arrangement to keep the money at the Central Bank, giving an impression that nobody now knows its whereabouts.

“In short, the money is now not accounted for,” Mokoena-Thakhisi told thepost.



“The PSs have not been paid, including me, the Finance PS is now unaware of her own instruction to deposit it at the Central Bank and the Auditor General has not captured it too,” he said.

Mokoena-Thakhisi then approached the DCEO to investigate the matter.

He has also instructed his attorneys, T Makhethe & Company, to institute contempt of court charges against the Finance PS.

Caswell Tlali