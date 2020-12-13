Four foreigners deported

MASERU-THREE Pakistanis and one Bangladeshi were deported from Lesotho this week.

The four had arrived at Moshoeshoe 1 international airport at around 11am on Tuesday when they were stopped by officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.



The Pakistanis were deported on Tuesday while the Bangladeshi national was also deported on Wednesday after he struggled to put together funds to go back home.

Minister of Home Affairs Motlalentoa Letsosa and his principal secretary, Tumelo Raboletsi, were also at the airport.

The four appeared frustrated as journalists took their pictures.

Some even tried to cover their faces.



One Pakistani shouted: “Hobane’ng rona ba re hanela ho kena fela ba bang bona ba lumelletsoe e bile ba patalisitsoe fela eaba baa lumelloa bekeng e fetileng?” (“Why are they taking us back yet some from our countrymen were made to pay bribes and successfully entered the country last week?”

After their departure, Letsosa told a press conference that from now onwards foreigners would not be able to cheat their way into Lesotho.



He said it is usually easy for someone flying in to cheat and sneak into the country without proper documentation.

He said there are so many people who enter the country illegally as they use fraudulent permits.

Meanwhile, the minister said last week five suspects were arrested for illegally entering Lesotho. They were granted M4 000 bail each.



“These people entered through illegal means but were still granted bail,” he said.

He argued that the five foreigners do not have a right to stay in the villages with Basotho but surprisingly the courts granted them bail regardless of their unknown motives.

Letsosa also said on Sunday two Pakistani nationals were arrested with fraudulent stamps on their permits.



Letsosa said on Monday two other foreigners arrived with fraudulent stamps as well.

One is from Bangladesh, he said.

He said in the past two weeks there have been incidents of Bangladeshi and Pakistan nationals unlawfully entering the country through the airport.

“This time we decided not to take them to courts because we knew they would get bail,” Letsosa said.



“We decided to take them back to their countries,” he said.

The minister said they erased the stamps on the permits meaning they would never return to Lesotho using the same documents.

He said the suspects claim to be investors and also have businesses mentioned on their permits, but such businesses do not exist.



He said one claimed to be living in Mafeteng.

Letsosa said the four deported foreigners are running non-existent companies.

He said one Bangladesh national told them that someone took his passport to Pretoria where it was returned with those duplicate stamps.

Letsosa said they have realised that some of the foreigners simply use Lesotho as a corridor to sneak into South Africa.



If not solved Letsosa said the problem might ruin the relations between the two countries.

He said they will launch an investigation in Lesotho’s factories to trace people who entered the country without proper documents.

Nkheli Liphoto