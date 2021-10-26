Frazer Solar signs power deal with Eswatini

MASERU – A GERMANY-based company, Frazer Solar, which is locked in a bitter dispute with the government of Lesotho, has now moved to Eswatini where it has signed a US$115 million solar battery deal.

In a statement on Tuesday, Frazium Energy which is part of Frazer Solar group said it had signed a binding contract with the government of Eswatini for the Mega Solar-Storage Project, which is set to be the largest battery project in Africa.

The Mega Solar-Storage Project will be located at the Edwaleni Power Station in Matsapha, Eswatini, and will supply more than 100 million kWh per year to countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.



It said the project will also include 75 000 solar panels covering 45 hectares on a total site covering 54 hectares.

The Mega Solar-Storage Project could help reduce load shedding in SADC countries by providing much needed power at peak times, the statement said.

The contract will run for the next 40 years.

Speaking about the launch of the new solar-storage project, Robert Frazer, Director of Frazium Energy, said: “We are so grateful to the government of Eswatini for their support, confidence, and belief in our vision for this project”.



Frazer said they are excited for the role they can play in Eswatini’s and Africa’s green energy future.

He said they intend to invest beyond the EUR 100 million that has already been committed for the Mega Solar-Storage Project in future.

“Africa’s largest battery is coming, and it is coming to Eswatini. The future is not just bright, it is solar-powered,” Frazer said.

Manqoba Khumalo, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade, Government of Eswatini, said Frazer Solar had shown that it is a friend and partner to Eswatini.



Khumalo said the Mega Solar-Storage Project will provide a real and tangible benefit to all Emaswati, both in the creation of at least 200 new jobs, and in the provision of green, solar power, and dispatchable electricity across the Kingdom and beyond.

In 2018, a similar project was anticipated in Lesotho before the government breached the terms of the binding contract and the project was unable to proceed.



Frazer Solar was subsequently awarded damages via an international arbitration process.

The government has now appealed against the award and the matter is still pending in the Gauteng High Court.

Frazer signed an agreement in 2018 with Lesotho to provide as many as 40 000 solar water-heating systems, 20 megawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity, 1 million LED lights and 350 000 solar lanterns.

Attempts to get comment from the government of Lesotho failed yesterday.

Staff Reporter