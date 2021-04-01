From a caddy to board chairman

MASERU-HERE is a story that will mellow your heart and surprise you at the same time.

It’s not a fairy tale but one of conquering the odds through sheer determination and hard work.



Once upon a time, there was a slender young man who grew up in a poor family in Moshoeshoe II village.

He and his seven siblings lived on their mother’s salary as a cleaner at Radio Lesotho.

Their toy cars were bricks. They never slept on empty bellies but the food was just enough to keep them going until the next meal.



Their father was not around, so they called their grandfather father. That is how their mother taught them.

When things were tough, as they usually do when a meagre salary has eight mouths to feed, the boy and his brother would cross the town to Maseru Golf Club where they worked as caddies for the well-heeled players.

After an 18-hole game, the boy would make R12, a lot of money at that time. Those earnings occasionally bought some food for the house and his clothes.



The boy liked to work for golfers and among these was a generous golfer who was a well-known architect.

The architect, Matjato Moteane, would later become the chairman of both Sekhametsi Investment Consortium (SMIC) and Vodacom Lesotho.

The SMIC is the country’s biggest investment group while Vodacom is a M5 billion behemoth with the widest mobile network coverage, 1.6 million subscribers and controls 80 percent of the telecommunications market.



The boy who was his caddy is Leboela Lebete who is now the chairman of both companies. Today, Moteane and Lebete are fellow shareholders in SMIC where they are directors.

The conversations have changed from being about golf clubs and tees to growth strategies, investments and financials.

Together with other directors and shareholders, they are driving SMIC’s M1.2 billion investment portfolio that includes a 20 percent stake in Vodacom as well as interests in real estate, textiles, manufacturing and an asset management company.



Yet the spectacular rise up the corporate ladder has not changed Lebete.

That he has reached the zenith he once strived for while working on the golf course has not made him forget his humble beginnings.

“I am still learning from those before me, those around me and those coming after me,” Lebete says.

“I must keep learning because business is changing every time as new knowledge comes and disruptions happen.”



His full-time job is Quality Assurance and Academic Planning Manager at the Centre for Accounting Studies (CAS) but he still teaches because his passion is “imparting knowledge to future generations”.

He juggles that with quarterly board meetings at Vodacom and the SMIC’s weekly sessions. In between that are several other operational issues at SMIC. Then there is the family of four children and his 82-year-old mother.

When the pressure of duty eases, and it rarely does, he will cheer Matlama Football Club with zeal.

He takes long walks with his wife.

“She is the pillar of my strength and has always provided support throughout my career,” he says.

The culture of hard work and discipline was imbued in him at a young age. So was the spirit to face challenges head-on.



Lebete remembers being occasionally pulled out of a Methodist High School class because he owed school fees. After Form 5 at Sefika High School, Lebete was stuck as he could not afford the registration fee for a Diploma in Business Studies at the Institute of Extramural Studies (IEMS). Never one to shy away from asking for help, he called a teacher who helped pay the registration fee. His elder brothers would see to it that he had books and clothes.



Lebete still meets the teacher at the Lesotho Evangelical Church and is eternally grateful.

With a slight chuckle, he says he has never done one thing at a time.

His first job as an accounts clerk at a tobacco company came before he completed his diploma. He worked as an assistant audit examiner in the Auditor General’s office while studying at CAS.

That did not stop him from also selling Vodacom’s airtime and managing a mobile payphone in Matsieng. That was made possible with the help of SMIC in which he was one of the first shareholders.



The job as a senior revenue collector at the Lesotho Revenue Authority came as he was about to complete his accounting studies. There he would spend three years, during which he became a chartered accountant.

Then he went back to CAS as an assistant lecturer and never left. Promotions came gradually until he became the Quality Assurance and Academic Planning Manager.

Positions on the boards of Sekhametsi, Vodacom and Mothae Mine would soon follow.



Lebete says he doesn’t see himself “as a leader but part of the leadership”.

There is a nuanced difference here. He is not leading from the front but from within a group whose views and ideas he implements.

“This means a lot to me because some people have bestowed their faith in me,” he says.

“But I must point out that all this is possible because of God.”



Lebete says he was one of the first people to buy SMIC shares because it was his first time to see such a model. It also chimed with what he was studying.

He has watched his investment grow exponentially and his career with it.

The success has strengthened his belief that nothing beats the power of collaboration of a group of people with a shared vision.

“I have always believed that you don’t need to be a millionaire to invest. All you need is to align yourself with like-minded people who share a vision.”



Now 46, Lebete wants to focus on building the SMIC’s portfolio. He also wants the SMIC model to inspire others to start their own investment companies.

“I will be happy if I can see three or four other companies like Sekhametsi. People must remember that if you want to go fast you go alone but if you want to go further you go with others.”



But he says that the journey should be based on trust and integrity.

“We can only move forward if we trust each other. Ethical leadership is therefore crucial,” he says.