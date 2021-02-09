Fund sued

MASERU-THE Public Officers’ Defined Contribution Fund is being sued for allegedly cutting corners when it appointed its acting principal officer.

Komane Motaba, a Teaching Service Department director who is also the Fund’s trustee, filed an urgent application in the High Court on Tuesday to change the appointment of Sempe Moshoeshoe.



Motaba complains that the board violated the Fund’s regulations when it appointed Moshoeshoe, who is the corporate secretary, as its acting principal officer.

The Fund has about 40 000 members and is worth about M7 billion.

Moshoeshoe was replacing Thabo Thulo whose contract expired on January 31.



Motaba argues that the Pension Fund Act explicitly provides that a principal officer can only be appointed, whether in an acting or substantive capacity, with the approval of the Central Bank of Lesotho as the regulator.

He says Moshoeshoe “accepted the offer contrary to the peremptory prescripts of the law”.



Moshoeshoe’s appointment “is contrary to the dynamics of the corporate governance and sound administration for the legal advisor of both the administration/secretariat and the board”, Motaba says.

“He is glaringly conflicted and cannot as such act in the context of this case.”



“I aver that this approach compromises the independence and functional autonomy of the office of corporate secretary and also his role as the chief legal advisor of the secretariat of the Fund.”

“It renders him conflicted to the core and for that reason and for that reason his appointment must be declared a nullity if not illegal.”

Motaba says Moshoeshoe should have informed the board about his conflicted position.



He wants the court to order the Finance Minister to act against the board for making the decision.

Motaba claims the minister has the powers in law “to impose any action, including penal sanctions, against any members of the board for any non-compliance and or compromised dynamics of corporate governance”.

He also argues that the Central Bank has the statutory power to impose any action against the board for failing to comply with the requirements of appointing a principal officer.



Motaba is also asking the court to disqualify two members of the board, Futho Hoohlo and Monaheng Mahlatsi, for taking sides with the Public Officers’ Defined Contribution Pension Fund Association (the Association) in suing the Fund last year.

“The impact of that litigation was for them to seek to nullify a decision of the same board in which they are members by joining in the crusade of beneficiaries in the most unethical ways,” he said.



He said most of the litigants in that case were not even members of the Fund as “only two of the pensioners cited in these proceedings are in receipt of a monthly pension” from the Fund.

This is a case in which the Association is seeking an order to block the Fund from appointing NBC Lesotho as its administrators.



The association appears to be in favour of Akani Retirement Fund Administrators, a South African company, that lost the contract to NBC Lesotho.

“They were clearly disenchanted with the decision of the board which endorsed the appointment of administrator of fund of which they are members and were using the Association and the aforesaid beneficiaries to nullify a decision to which they are an integral part of by virtue of their membership of the board of trustees,” Motaba says.

Motaba said Hoohlo and Mahlatsi “owe a fiduciary duty to the board and

the act of them doubling-up with a desired end of frustrating the resolutions of the same board in which they participated”.

Motaba also complains that despite that there is a pending High Court case in which the appointment of NBC Lesotho is challenged there is an advert calling for the company’s forensic audit.



He said the effort is made “to compromise an evidently pending matter in which the efforts are being made to cause for the engagement of a forensic auditor to investigate the administration services of the Fund offered by the long-standing company” NBC Lesotho.

“I aver that this approach is glaringly an uncharacteristic disposition because the matter and or the issue is sub judice in the mentioned matter,” he said.



“Quite strikingly, Mr Futho Hoohlo is the chairman of the evaluation and tender committee and he has been quite instrumental in the initiation of proceedings aimed at nullifying not only the administrator’s contract but also initiating a forensic investigation of the same enterprise in the most unprocedural of ways,” he said.



He said the decision by Hoohlo and Mahlatsi to join the association’s case against the Fund “was nothing but an endeavour of seeking appointment of forensic auditors”.

“In this pending matter they are seeking appointment of forensic auditors and that relief was declined but they are effectively seeking to obtain the relief they asked for extra-judicially.”



Motaba is also accusing the Fund’s board of sitting in a joint meeting with the board of Specified Officers Defined Contribution Pension Fund (Specified Fund).

He said when the principal officer was being appointed the two boards had a joint meeting.

He said this was “grossly irregular if not illegal”.

Motaba said the two funds are regulated by different legislative regimes and in the law that facilitates the sitting of the respective boards in a joint setting.



“As a matter of fact, the members of these boards are not having similar genetic make-up and membership,” he said.

“For instance, I as a trustee I have no connection with those people serving in the sister Fund and there is no provision tying me to their mandate,” he said.

Staff Reporter