Gangster’s father shot dead

MASERU – THE father of one of the gangsters who escaped from military detention and made a dramatic re-appearance at the High Court last week was shot dead in Motimposo on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the development last night.

The killers are still at large.



The police say they have launched investigations to bring to book those responsible for the killing of Senatla Mosuoane.

His son, Katiso Mosuoane, was part of more than 60 youngsters who are still receiving counselling at the Makoanyane Military Barracks.

His parents pleaded with the army to release him so that he could write exams at one of the Maseru schools and the request was granted on condition that he would be accompanied by a soldier.



One day while he was accompanied to school to write his examinations, he disappeared.

The soldier who was guarding him searched for him but he was nowhere to be seen.

The parents then filed a habeas corpus case in the court that they wanted their son dead or alive before Justice Tšeliso Monaphathi.

While still at the court, his late father together with his mother presented the son before the court.



Justice Monaphathi ruled that the army should not detain the teenager again and that he should be reunited with his parents.

In an earlier interview with thepost last week, Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) spokesman, Captain Sakeng Lekola, said the court ruled that the habeas corpus case was no longer necessary because the boy had been found.

He said Katiso was one of the gangsters from the crime-infested Motimposo village, whose picture made rounds on social media holding knives.

“He was already on the list of boys we were looking for and his parents brought him (to us),” Captain Lekola said last week.



He said while Katiso was at the army barracks for rehabilitation “the boy’s parents made it clear that they wanted him out and back home”.

“But they were the ones who brought him here,” he said.

He also said the parents pleaded with the army commander to allow Katiso to have a phone so that he could continue studying.

“They also requested that we allow the boy to write his exams at one of the high schools last week,” he said.

“Because the commander really cares about the education of the youth he made a decision then that one soldier should accompany him to the school every time he sits for examinations,” he said.

’Malimpho Majoro