Government owes LEC M170m

MASERU-THE government owes the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) M170 million in power bills that have been mounting for decades.

This makes the government the biggest debtor to the power company already struggling with cash flow problems.



Businesses and individuals owe the LEC M90 million to bring the total debt to a staggering M260 million, money the company urgently needs to plug the gaping holes in its financial books.

If paid the company can connect more people to electricity, repair faults and pay suppliers.

Makhetha Motšoari, the LEC spokesman, said part of the government’s debt dates back to 2010.



Motšoari said the government remains in arrears despite the fact that it budgets for power costs every year.

While the debt ballooned, the power company has had to scrounge for resources to keep the lights on and the national grid running.

Salaries have remained largely stagnant and expansion projects have been curtailed. In the meantime, the cost of power imports, equipment and other operating expenses have galloped.



But now the parastatal cannot hold for too long.

Motšoari said the company is struggling to buy equipment and repair faults.

“The cashflow problem is huge because we don’t get any subvention from the government and our tariffs are controlled.”

The company is battling to clear a mounting backlog of new connections. Some customers have to wait for months to be connected.



New projects to connect more households and businesses have been put on hold.

“We are unable to expand to other areas that urgently need electricity. If those debts are not paid, we might be unable to import electricity, pay salaries and do repairs,” Motšoari said.

Making the situation worse is the government’s reluctance to approve tariffs matching the company’s operational costs.



Since 2017, the approved tariffs have been significantly less than the LEC’s financial requirements.

In 2017, for instance, the company was allowed to collect M856 million against the required revenue of M918 million.

The same happened in 2018 when it was allowed to collect M918 million instead of the M1.040 billion enough to meet its obligations. The trend continued last year when revenues were capped at M902 million against a budget of M1.076 billion.



The company’s tariff application for the 2020/21 financial year puts the required revenue at M1.2 billion. Repair and maintenance costs were projected at M558 million while operational expenses were expected to be around M316 million.

The financial woes are however likely to continue this year because the government might use the Covid-19 crisis to justify keeping the lid on the tariffs.



Some companies have shut down while others can barely keep afloat. The national lockdown has wiped out thousands of formal and informal jobs.

The recent budget shows that the economy is in tail spin and government revenues will continue plummeting in the near future.

All this means the government might be coy to approve a power tariff hike. This is particularly so because it has a history of being averse to approve tariff increases even in times when the economy was stable.

Motšoari said this puts the LEC in a quandary.



“On one hand they say we cannot increase tariffs because we can collect what we are owed. Yet on the other hand the same people who are saying this owe the company,” Motšoari.

“The situation is getting worse because the cost of importing power is increasing while the tariff reviews are marginal.”

The LEC appears to have lost patience with some owing state departments.

An aggressive debt collection campaign seems to be in full swing.



Last Thursday the company cut power supply to the Maseru Magistrates Court over a M1 million bill.

That instantly brought the court’s operations to a halt. The Ministry of Law and Justice is also affected because some of its prosecutors operate from the same complex.

A visibly irate Chief Magistrate ’Matankiso Nthunya said the electricity was cut during court proceedings. Cases are not being recorded and court officials are unable to retrieve information from computers. Magistrates cannot print judgments and cases are being registered manually.



Chief Magistrate Nthunya however said she is not shocked because the bill has accumulated for years. This, she said, is because the court has not been getting enough budget allocation.

Facing a crisis, Chief Magistrate Nthunya tried to pool the meagre resources to settle the bill but could not raise enough.

The LEC is adamant that power will not be restored until the bill is paid.

Chief Magistrate Nthunya said the power cut is a reflection of the consequences of the financial crisis at the court. She said the budget allocation is not enough for the 16 courts in the Maseru District.



Other courts that are not connected to electricity are struggling to pay for coal, paraffin and gas. She said they have now submitted the bill to the High Court so it can be settled.

But ‘Mathato Sekoai, the Registrar of the High Court and Court of Appeal, says the judiciary is broke.

“This is just an indication of the dire situation in the judiciary. We are being allocated the resources of a department when we are an arm of government,” Sekoai said.



“We try to pay our bills every year but the money is just not enough to clear them.

We are facing a potential disaster because all the courts, from the lowest to the highest, might not have power soon.”

The High Court owes the LEC M1.7 million. The Commercial Court’s power bill is just over M900 000. The district courts owe substantial amounts as well.

“We have been talking about these financial problems for years but nothing is changing. We have a huge water bill and our buildings are dilapidated. The point is that the judiciary is starved of resources,” Sekoai added.



“The utility benefits to the judges have been severely cut. Their vehicles are not getting enough fuel and their airtime allowances have been capped. We don’t have basic stationery like summons.”

Sekoai said the judiciary is not asking for a favour when it requests money.

“This is a constitutional matter. The government has an obligation to ensure that the judiciary is well funded.”



“The Chief Justice’s position is that henceforth the judiciary will be unable to perform its constitutional obligations if there is no money for such events.”

The power cut at the Magistrates Court has also affected the labour court and the probation division which are at the same complex but don’t owe the LEC.



The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice Lebeko Sello said there has to be a demarcation of the supply lines so that a cut in one department does not affect those not owing.

Lebeko said he will soon meet the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and the Registrar of the High Court to discuss the issue.

Sello said he is confident that power will be restored soon.

Majara Molupe