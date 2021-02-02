Government website hacked again

MASERU-THE Ministry of Communications’ website was on Tuesday hacked by a group calling itself General Qassem Soleimani’s Cyber Army.

At the time of going to print the website was back online after the ministry’s technical experts worked overnight together with foreign specialists.



Communications Minister Chief Thesele ’Maseribane told a press conference on Tuesday that foreign experts were already in the country to deal with the problem.

Chief ’Maseribane said they recently obtained cyber-security certificates and experts were also in the country on the issue of the hacked communications ministry website page.

“People should not be worried as the problem will soon be worked out by the experts,” Chief ’Maseribane said.



On Tuesday, the website, www.communications.gov.ls, went offline and instead was showing two images of Major General Soleimani and two paragraphs.

One paragraph read: “It was just a warning and you should know that the United States cannot make any mistake, the bloodthirsty Qassem Soleimani are seeking revenge and there is nothing left until that day.”



The second paragraph read: “This is not a game, open your eyes and see how you will burn in the fire you have lit, we will show you that day in the near future.”

Major General Soleimani was an Iranian national and commander of the Quds Force, one of five branches of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



He was considered the second most powerful person in Iran, after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On January 3, 2020, a United States drone struck near Baghdad International Airport and killed Major General Soleimani while purportedly on his way to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad.

This is the third time that hackers have attacked the government’s systems in just three months.



In November the government’s Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS) was hacked and the government’s daily operations were forced to come to a halt.

During that period civil servants could not be paid their salaries and suppliers could also not be paid.

Nkheli Liphoto