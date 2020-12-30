Grade 7 students given a bye

MASERU-ALL Grade Seven students who were supposed

to sit for their end-of-year exams are

being promoted to the next grade due to disruptions

experienced in schools because of

the Covid-19 pandemic.



The announcement was made by Education

Minister Ntlhoi Motsamai this week.

The decision will however not affect students

who were in Grade 10 and 12.

Motsamai said the Covid-19 pandemic

had seriously disrupted classes for a long

time hence her decision to allow them toproceed

to the next level.



She said the Grade Seven students will

have to proceed to secondary school because

“there are no primary examinations and all

public schools will have to follow guidelines

in place to register new students”.

The guidelines include using the Form

E80A-2020 to help allow students to proceed

to Grade Eight.



“The forms must be collected by the principals

at the Education Offi ces in districts

starting January 5,” Motsamai said.

“Parents must at least choose three

schools and the chosen schools must be

where the new student lives.”

“I advise parents to encourage their chil-

dren to choose schools close to home so that

they do not register in far away places,” she

said.



Motsamai said students who wrote Grade

Seven exams before 2020 and now need to

proceed to the next grade must go and ask for

the forms from schools they attended when

they wrote their examinations.

“Primary school principals are expected to

deliver fi lled student application forms before

January 11, 2021,” she said.



She said the forms will only be accepted

and considered valid if they have a stamp

from the student’s primary school.

Parents will have to deliver the forms in

person if they have chosen a faraway school.

She said all secondary schools are expected

to accept students starting with those living

near where the school is situated.



“But where the school is full unaccepted

forms must be taken back to the Education

Offi ce together with the list of accepted students,”

she said.

She also said the forms of unaccepted

students will be passed to the Ministry of

Education before January 15 where schools

principals will meet to fi ll the vacant spaces

if any.



The secondary schools are only expected

to take foreign students after registering all

Basotho while boarding schools will give priority

to students with special needs, vulnerable

children and students who do not have

schools in their areas of living.



In addition to that Motsamai said all

schools should post lists of accepted students

on their notice boards.

“If parents are not satisfi ed with how their

students’ matters were handled, they should

ask to meet the principal of such schools.”



She said if their grievances are not solved

the parents should proceed to the district

education offices so that they are resolved.

Nkheli Liphoto