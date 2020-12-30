Grade 7 students given a bye
MASERU-ALL Grade Seven students who were supposed
to sit for their end-of-year exams are
being promoted to the next grade due to disruptions
experienced in schools because of
the Covid-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made by Education
Minister Ntlhoi Motsamai this week.
The decision will however not affect students
who were in Grade 10 and 12.
Motsamai said the Covid-19 pandemic
had seriously disrupted classes for a long
time hence her decision to allow them toproceed
to the next level.
She said the Grade Seven students will
have to proceed to secondary school because
“there are no primary examinations and all
public schools will have to follow guidelines
in place to register new students”.
The guidelines include using the Form
E80A-2020 to help allow students to proceed
to Grade Eight.
“The forms must be collected by the principals
at the Education Offi ces in districts
starting January 5,” Motsamai said.
“Parents must at least choose three
schools and the chosen schools must be
where the new student lives.”
“I advise parents to encourage their chil-
dren to choose schools close to home so that
they do not register in far away places,” she
said.
Motsamai said students who wrote Grade
Seven exams before 2020 and now need to
proceed to the next grade must go and ask for
the forms from schools they attended when
they wrote their examinations.
“Primary school principals are expected to
deliver fi lled student application forms before
January 11, 2021,” she said.
She said the forms will only be accepted
and considered valid if they have a stamp
from the student’s primary school.
Parents will have to deliver the forms in
person if they have chosen a faraway school.
She said all secondary schools are expected
to accept students starting with those living
near where the school is situated.
“But where the school is full unaccepted
forms must be taken back to the Education
Offi ce together with the list of accepted students,”
she said.
She also said the forms of unaccepted
students will be passed to the Ministry of
Education before January 15 where schools
principals will meet to fi ll the vacant spaces
if any.
The secondary schools are only expected
to take foreign students after registering all
Basotho while boarding schools will give priority
to students with special needs, vulnerable
children and students who do not have
schools in their areas of living.
In addition to that Motsamai said all
schools should post lists of accepted students
on their notice boards.
“If parents are not satisfi ed with how their
students’ matters were handled, they should
ask to meet the principal of such schools.”
She said if their grievances are not solved
the parents should proceed to the district
education offices so that they are resolved.
Nkheli Liphoto
