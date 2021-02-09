Group demands release of soldiers

MASERU-A shadowy group that says it is fighting of Lesotho’s annexed territories has given South Africa a seven-day ultimatum to release two detained soldiers or face protests.

The group, calling itself the Basotho Lead Petitioners, sent a four-member delegation to the South African High Commission yesterday with its demands.



“We therefore demand the release of our soldiers within seven days of receipt of this letter, before Wednesday 10 February 2021,” their letter reads in part.

“Please note that failure to release the two LDF members within the said date, we shall petition the South African High Commission and other courses may follow.”



The two soldiers were detained in July after they crossed the border into South Africa in pursuit of livestock that thieves in that country had raided from Lesotho.

They have since been charged with illegal crossing into South Africa, being in illegal possession of firearms, among others.

The South African courts denied them bail.



They have also been allegedly beaten severely while in detention and denied medical attention.

“We are concerned as the citizens and rightful owners of this land that our soldiers were ill-treated, humiliated and tortured,” the letter reads.

The movement said it was also aware that a team of lawyers and a doctor that the Lesotho government sent to assess their condition were denied access to meet them.



It also said it learnt from Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s delegation to Pretoria that “the Government of Lesotho tried their best to deliberate on this matter, while the South African government did not prioritise the issue of detained soldiers”.

“It is important to mention that the embarrassment (was) made to our Prime Minister’s delegation by South African officials who kept the said delegation waiting for more than an hour despite being in possession of all required documents as per Covid-19 regulations.”



“The two soldiers were arrested on the encroached territory of Lesotho by South Africa, not to mention the annexed land.”

Their other complaint is that shortly after that some South African officials and security agents were arrested in Lesotho and were released after Pretoria intervened.



The movement’s leader, Mpho Serobanyane, told thepost that they were worried that the two soldiers are about to spend a year in custody without their case being heard.

Serobanyane said they are not happy with how the two were arrested as they were beaten, tortured and even insulted.

He said the case has been postponed several which has hurt the two soldiers and their families.



The LDF spokesman Captain Sakeng Lekola said that the case was remanded to March 4, 2021 adding that it is now a pending case as its hearing date is yet to be set.

He said they are still following the law for the release of the two soldiers therefore they cannot comment on the Basotho Lead Petitioners’ letter to the South African High Commission.

“We cannot comment on that issue now,” Captain Lekola said.

Nkheli Liphoto