Gruesome murder shocks villagers

MASERU-A grandson stabbed his grandfather to death and licked the knife that was still dripping with blood in Ha-Nchang, Masoeling’s Berea district, on Boxing Day.



Police say Sefatse Moeketsi, 24, had just slaughtered his grandfather’s bull without his consent and drank its fresh blood as it was dying.

When his grandfather quizzed him, Moeketsi turned and stabbed the old man as he lay on the ground.



He licked the blood that was dripping from the knife.

The gruesome murder left the villagers shell-shocked.

Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, the police spokesman, said Moeketsi then handed himself over to the Mapoteng police.



But because there are no holding cells in Mapoteng, Moeketsi was transferred to Ha-’Mamathe.

However, because there too were no holding cells, he had to be taken to Teya-Teyaneng police station.



Another horror was awaiting in Teya-Teyaneng.

Moeketsi, whose state of mind could not be immediately established, hid another knife as he was locked up in the holding cells.

Senior Superintendent Mopeli said one of the inmates complained that Moeketsi stepped on him when he entered the cell.



Moeketsi however drew a knife and stabbed the complainant.

The other detainee bled profusely and died right there in the cell, Senior Superintendent Mopeli said.

Moeketsi appeared before the Berea magistrate’s court yesterday charged with two counts of murder.



He was remanded in custody and will appear again on January 12.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish how he entered the cell with a knife,” Senior Superintendent Mopeli said.

He said Moeketsi had just been released from prison when he committed these crimes.



He said the suspect is a prison gangster who holds a number that identifies him for who he is.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old man from Ketane, Mohale’s Hoek, was stabbed to death as he tried to intervene when lovers fought in Motimposo, Maseru, on Christmas day.



The suspect who was fighting his girlfriend turned to the deceased and stabbed him with a knife, the police say.

Police said the stabbed man was rushed to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital where he died the next day.

In another incident, a strangled body of a 29-year-old woman from ’Malei was found abandoned in the bushes on Christmas Eve, with a wound on the head.



A shawl that was used to strangle her was found around her neck.

The police have since arrested one man from the same village in connection with her death.

The man’s fighting stick (lebetlela) and his shoes were found with some blood stains.

Majara Molupe