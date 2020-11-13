GS moves to stamp out vehicle abuses

MASERU-From this week any government vehicle that does not belong to the VVIP will no longer be fuelled at the state-contracted filling stations on Fridays.

That is according to a savingram issued by the government secretary, Thabo Pheko, yesterday.



The move is meant to curb the rampant abuse of government vehicles during weekends.

The decision is also a response to the surge in the government’s fuel bill to Engen filling station.

The government has contracted Engen Garage in 10 districts to provide its fleet with fuel.



Pheko says with effect from November 1 only VVIPs and VIPs vehicles with protocol numbers will refuel on Fridays and Saturdays, except with special authority from the government secretary.

“It has come to my attention that most, if not all, government vehicles register more kilometres and corresponding high volumes of fuel consumption on weekends than during the week,” the savingram reads.

“This is evidenced by the long queues of vehicles on Fridays and Mondays at the depots for fueling, resulting in substantial amounts of money owed to Engen by different Ministries beyond 35 days agreed by both parties to the contract,” it reads.



It further says that requests to refuel during the weekend must be submitted on Tuesday and the misuse of vehicles will not be tolerated.

Last week Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s official adviser, Dr Maluke Letete, said that government resources are being misused.

Dr Letete was speaking at the Mon Food launch in Maseru.

Dr Letete said that government vehicles are being misused by public servants to tend to their personal errands.



“We urge you to call authorities when you see these vehicles roaming around during the weekend when they should be parked,” Dr Letete said.

He added that if utilised properly available resources would be enough to assist the government to aid the private sector for job creation and economic growth.

According to Thabo Qhesi, the Chairman of the Private Sector Foundation Lesotho (PSFL), without proper measures this initiative will be an epic failure.



“We always see government vehicles roaming the streets, some without number plates and there is not much that is done,” Qhesi said.

He added that a toll free number where the public could use to call and report when they see these vehicles would come in handy.

“But we also need to see enforcement, let us hear on weekly police reports about government cars that were apprehended,” he said.



“Then as the private sector we will be hopeful that the initiative might bear good fruits.”

The President of the Lesotho Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ntaote Seboka, said it cannot be ignored that there is a lot of corruption in the country.



He said it is because of this corruption that public resources are misused and unfortunately even top government employees and leaders engage in such practices.

“Unless as a country we have a change of mind-set and realise that public resources are meant for the development of the country and economic growth and not for personal use we will continue to live in this situation,” Seboka said.

Lemohang Rakotsoane