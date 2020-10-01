Heads to roll in PM’s office over leak

MASERU-HEADS could roll in the Prime Minister’s office after the embarrassing leak of a highly confidential document.

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro is said to be furious and has ordered an investigation to find how the document ended up on social media.

On Monday morning the social media was buzzing after a letter appointing Thabo Khasipe as the chief executive of the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) was leaked.



The appointment is meant to give Khasipe the authority he lacked as executive secretary of the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec). The idea is to get around the legal hurdles that have hamstrung Nacosec’s operations.

The appointment letter which said Khasipe would earn some M428 000 annually as the DMA boss was widely shared on Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp.



It however turned out that the letter had been withdrawn after Khasipe protested, during a meeting with the Ministerial Taskforce, that he cannot be earning a salary when he is already paid as director general of the Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA).

Khasipe is said to have told the meeting that included the Prime Minister that the letter gives the impression that he was double dipping.

The Prime Minister then instructed the Cabinet’s principal secretary for Administration, Kabelo Lehora, to withdraw the letter and write a new one stating that Khasipe would not earn a salary or benefits from the DMA during his three-year tenure on secondment.



Lehora then gave the letter to the Cabinet’s Director of Human Resources with instructions that it be shredded.

But a few hours later the letter was trending on social media, setting off a public storm over both the amount and the impression that Khasipe was going to earn two salaries.



Majoro is alleged to have demanded an explanation from Lehora who said he handed the letter to the director of human resources.

Yesterday Lehora wrote a letter to the human resources director asking him to explain how the letter ended up on social media.

“You were to withdraw and shred the said letter of appointment after an appointee (Khasipe) had advised that he will not earn any salary from Disaster Management Authority,” Lehora said.



“This letter is now being seen circulating on the social media network, hence why I request for a detailed explanation of the above matter.”

Lehora issued a statement last night, apologising for the leak and promising that he will “undertake an investigation to establish the truth of what transpired”.



He told thepost that he was yet to find out who leaked the letter.

This newspaper however understands there was only one copy that Lehora signed and then handed to the director of human resources after Khasipe rejected it.



Lehora had signed the letter during the task-force’s meeting.

The leak comes barely a week after Majoro warned ministers against leaking confidential documents. He threatened to prosecute those who leak documents.

Staff Reporter