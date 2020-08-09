Health Ministry boss suspended
MASERU-DR ‘Nyane Letsie, the director general of health services, was suspended this week for alleged incompetence.
The suspension comes as the country is battling the novel Covid-19 pandemic which has infected more than 500 and killed 13 people.
It is not clear if the suspension is linked to her handling of the government’s response to the crisis.
Dr Letsie was suspended on Tuesday for “habitually and deliberately underperforming” in her duties and responsibilities as the chief technical officer on public health issues in the Ministry of Health.
She will continue to enjoy her full benefits during the suspension but will not be allowed into her office without the principal secretary’s approval.
In a letter the ministry’s acting principal secretary, Advocate Lesimole Moletsane, told Dr Letsie that she is being suspended to pave way for investigations into the allegations against her.
Advocate Moletsane did not specify the allegations or how long the investigations will take.
Last night she said she was not in a position to give more information beyond what she told Dr Letsie in her letter.
Health Minister Motlatsi Maqelepo also said he could not say anything about the allegations because the investigation is still ongoing.
Dr Letsie’s phone was unavailable at the time of going to print.
The suspension appears to have irked former Health Minister Dr Mphu Ramatlapeng who criticised the decision in several posts on Twitter.
In one Tweet Dr Ramatlapeng quipped why Dr Letsie’s suspension letter wasn’t giving specific details of the allegations against her.
She also questions how she could be accused of underperforming when there have no assessments that have been carried out.
She said even if it is assumed that Dr Letsie had been assessed the question would be “by whom”.
“The Minister is hardly eight weeks in place, there is no PS (principal secretary),” Dr Ramatlapeng said.
She suggested that Dr Letsie was being treated unfairly.
“This is a very strict DG (Director General)! Whenever she disagrees with people who contravene procurement procedures she is suspended.
Let them write it down. Not a single suspension has succeeded. They just want her out of the way for whatever….”
Staff Reporter
