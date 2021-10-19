Herdsmen rape 16-year-old

QACHA’S NEK – TWO herdsmen from Qacha’s Nek allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl and took her to a cattle post where they took turns to repeatedly rape her.

The suspects and the victim are from the Tiping area.

Homose Rantaoleng, 25, and Teba Lefa, 26, sat in the dock yesterday as the girl narrated her ordeal in their hands before magistrate Mahlehle Mahlele.



The crime happened in February but was only heard this week.

The girl, whose identity is protected for ethical reasons, told the court that the duo waylaid and dragged her to the cattle post several kilometres away from villages.

They kept her there for days and raped her daily.

“They said they were doing that because I did not want to be married to one of them,” she told the court. She said they threatened to kill her if she tried to escape.

“They told me that they feared no one in my village.”



After some days the men took her to Lefa’s homestead and reported to his parents that she had eloped with him.

Elopement is common among Basotho where a girl willingly marries her lover without her family’s consent. The man’s parents then officially notifies the bride’s parents that their daughter is in their house.

But with this girl, she was forced to go to Lefa’s homestead after being raped for days at the cattle post.



The men told the court that they did not abduct the girl but they were “taking” her for Lefa as per their agreement with her.

They said she consented to the elopement hence they took her to Lefa’s parents to be customarily welcomed.



However, there was no explanation as to why they took her to the cattle post first.

They also said her parents agreed to the marriage.

The girl, on the other hand, told the court that she was not in love with any of the two

The case continues next week.

Thooe Ramolibeli