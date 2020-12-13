Home Affairs knew of allegations

MASERU-THE allegations about Rana Qamar running a human trafficking ring should not come as a surprise to the government.

As far back as November 2017, the Ministry of Home Affairs received a tip-off about Qamar’s alleged activities.



The tip came in the form of an email that had been sent to His Majesty’s senior private secretary, Monehela Posholi, who appears to have received it from one a person who identified himself only as khan1199.

Posholi immediately dispatched the email to senior Home Affairs officials.

“I am sending the attached for your kind attention. While this may easily be discarded as junk mail, but the contents thereof are quite worrying and may require further investigation to establish their authenticity,” Posholi said.



The email is among the evidence that a senior Home Affairs official is using in a lawsuit to block their transfer.

Below, we reproduce the email sent to Posholi verbatim:

“Sir. hw r u. today I want give big information abt human trafficking and drugs deller in u country Lesotho. Sir his smuggler name qamae rana from Pakistan. Sir first I tell you he started human trafficking before one year with attached u immigration officers in maseru. He get fake visa from Lesotho immigration nd give them lost of money nd also parties. Sir u can cheak DHL service in maseru. Why qamar rana go every day DHL wht he sending Pakistan ? all this one year u cheack cctv from DHL in maseru.

Qamar rana sending thousands Pakistan Lesotho then Push to south africa. Sir whn he send people from Pakistan to Lesotho he puts drugs in their bags. Maseru airport officers also involved they never cheak his messenger bags. he get easily drugs then supply national univeristy to students addicted to drugs.plz sir u must investigate abt qamar rana. Now I help in u investigate first ask him 3 questions.1…what business qamar rana is doing in lesotho? 2.. if u have gd business why every manth go back to Pakistan?3. which city in lesotho u doing business and how many people doing work in u company? What is u company name? Sir he have nathing any business or company. When u will investigate he will tell a lie he will show u his frind business.

This time qamar rana now in Pakistan.vnow also daily smuggling people lesotho with help of lesotho air port immigration.Sir u can check record hw many visa issues of Pakistan visit visa.qamar send all thousand people south africa after get drugs. and sir no any body go back Pakistan hw came to visit for Lesotho. pls sir save u new generation from drugs.sir u king dam countary u must investigate immigration and this Pakistani man Qamar rana.and give high punishments who involved this crime.

I also send qamar rana passport number and pic.I hope you will take stick action soon and media will also help u. Qamar rana now in Pakistan bt sending people daily. I hope you will do best steps against this smuggler.i love to Lesotho.”

Staff Reporter