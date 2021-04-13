Hope for autistic kids

MAQHAKA-Khethang Montšo was dejected when he learnt that his son was autistic and says he didn’t know what to do.

He said his nine-year-old behaved “weirdly” and together with his wife were in a constant battle to find out the source of this odd behaviour.



“We took him to both traditional and western doctors to find out what his problem was until it was confirmed that he was autistic, although most people were not aware that it existed,” he said.

He started reading about it and he also later learnt of a support group of parents with autistic children meant to help each other.

With his wife, Monts’o says they have now become effective in handling their child’s condition.



“We are very protective of him and we really don’t care what others say, we learn as we go,” he said, adding: “There is neither a nurse nor doctor that can tell me about my child’s life, even medication. Instead, I am the one who can tell them.”

He said many people don’t understand people with intellectual disability and autism hence they consider them as “abnormal”.



He said he was excited at the launch of a centre aimed at helping people with autism, saying it will change both parents and children’s Iives for the better.

“Through it we will see the gifts God has granted us and the wisdom he gave us to raise these children every day, it will help us raise our children,” he told thepost.

He was speaking at the handover ceremony of the Intellectual Disability and Autism Lesotho (IDAL) centre yesterday.



The centre was sponsored by Standard Lesotho Bank in partnership with Vodacom Lesotho, Letšeng Diamonds and Metropolitan Lesotho amongst others.

It was designed and constructed by 13 graduates under an in-loco fellowship with an organisation called RISE.

IDAL chairperson, Nyolohelo Tjekeche, said she was happy that their dream was fulfilled and that the centre plans to collaborate with the health ministry to increase public awareness about autism especially among women, starting from their pregnancy.



“This will help parents recognize their children early for early interventions,” she said.

She said the centre is also planning to partner the education ministry to train teachers who will then be able to identify children at an early age, while collaborating with the Ministry of Social Development could result in the training of social workers who will offer counselling for both parents and children.



“It is difficult to raise children with special needs,” she said.

She said they will turn the place into a relief centre for parents to run other errands.

She said the association works with volunteers hence it is difficult “to have consistency and accountability. We need help with a full-time secretariat that will help us run this centre smoothly.”



RISE founder, Daniela Gusman, said the centre was “extremely special and unique for many reasons and it will do incredible work.”

She said the centre will start with a diagnostics or consultation room, a multi-sensory room and physiotherapy.

Social enterprises such as hosting birthday functions, parties and weddings will be used to generate the centre’s own income.

“We were extremely happy when IDAL approached us because they were all about building Basotho entrepreneurs.”



Speaking on behalf of Standard Lesotho Bank CEO, the acting head of marketing Manyathela Kheleli said the bank was keen to support health and welfare issues, particularly for orphans and vulnerable children.

“This interest is premised on our strong belief that no matter what the circumstances are, all children deserve love, guidance and security. As a corporate citizen, we are duty bound to support organizations that support children. This is aligned with our vision as we continually seek new ways to make dreams possible through our IT CAN BE tagline,” said Kheleli.



“What we are presenting here is very unique because it is a result of collaboration with our customers and other people of goodwill,” he said, adding that the financial institution raised M413 400 from two golf events and chipped in with a similar amount in line with a pledge it had made.

However, he said they encountered a shortfall of M342 205, which the bank again chipped in with.

“Our goal is to inspire hope to all children because we believe that a good tomorrow starts today,” said Kheleli.



Vodacom Foundation External Affairs Manager, Katleho Pefole, said they were happy that they extended a helping hand.

“We are committed to continue assisting as we are in this together.”

‘Mapule Motsopa