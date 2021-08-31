Hospital workers to sign one-year contracts

MASERU – QUEEN ‘Mamohato Memorial Hospital’ employees will sign a transitional one-year contract with the Ministry of Health.

This followed the government’s decision to take over operations of the hospital from Netcare.

Health Ministry Public Relations Manager, ’Mamolise Falatsa, said the government will start paying the hospital staff their salaries and some benefits from September.



“However, there will be a few changes; they will not have medical aid and pensions as it’s a one-year transitional appointment,” Falatsa said.

“And the changes won’t be forever.”

Meanwhile, Falatsa has refuted allegations that Netcare looted some equipment.



She said “there was no looted property at the hospital”.

“Netcare removed their branded belongings and just because they stored some in the storeroom it doesn’t mean they stole them,” Falatsa said.

She said the new management is still trying to find its feet after Netcare left.

“There were financial implications and the new management drew their budget for funding. The funding process is far and we will use independent funding to avoid long procurement processes. We don’t want it to be a hiccup,” she said.



She said there will be a few challenges during the transition.

She said some specialists left with Netcare.

“They didn’t wait for the new management but we are working towards addressing the problem.”

She said another challenge was that of oxygen and diesel.



“We are still building relations with suppliers through this process and expecting supplies as back-up, we don’t want to have any crisis. We have indeed pulled our socks up for the betterment of the hospital.”

“This action taken has prospects and challenges and with time, we will benefit a lot as a country.”

She said the hospital will work its way up to where it used to be.

“Our health system will be fine eventually,” said Falatsa.

’Mapule Motsopa