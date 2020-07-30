IDM pushes cyber-security programme

MASERU-THE Institute of Development Management (IDM) says it has created a cyber-security programme to deal with computer-generated crime during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The IDM says cyber-crime has increased drastically during this time when most people are working from home.

It says hackers have stepped up their attempts to exploit and extract resourceful information from computer users at home and at work.

“IDM through its team of experts offers an in depth insight on various ways to avoid becoming a victim of cyber-crime,” Tšitso Monaheng, IDM’s Marketing Officer, told thepost.



The IDM has discovered that one of the greatest threats to information security “could actually come from within your company or organisation”.

“Inside ‘attacks’ have been noted to be some of the most dangerous since these people are already quite familiar with the infrastructure,” the IDM says in a document introducing the course.



“It is not always disgruntled workers and corporate spies who are a threat,” it says.

“Often, it is the non-malicious, uninformed employee.”

It says the focus of the course will be on uninformed users who can do harm to your network by visiting websites infected with malware, responding to phishing e-mails, storing their login information in an unsecured location, or even giving out sensitive information over the phone when exposed to social engineering.



The school says one of the best ways to make sure company employees will not make costly errors with regard to information security is to institute company-wide security awareness training initiatives that include, but are not limited to classroom style training sessions, security awareness website(s), helpful hints via e-mail, or even posters.



“These methods can help ensure employees have a solid understanding of company security policy, procedure and best practices,” it says.

“Some of the more important items to cover in your security awareness training are your organisation’s security policy, data classification and handling, workspace and desktop security, wireless networks, password security, phishing, hoaxes, malware.”



The IDM says a finding by McAfee in 2005 revealed that “one in five workers (21%) let family and friends use company laptops and PCs to access the Internet”.

It also found that “more than half (51%) connect their own devices or gadgets to their work PC… a quarter of who do so every day”.

The findings also reveal that “one in ten confessed to downloading content at work they should not”.



It says “two thirds (62%) admitted they have a very limited knowledge of IT security”.

It was also found that “more than half (51%) had no idea how to update the anti-virus protection on their company PC”.

“Five percent say they have accessed areas of their IT system they should not have,” the McAfee study revealed.

Staff Reporter