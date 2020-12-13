Immigration boss in trouble

MASERU-DIRECTOR of Immigration ’Mantšebo Motšoanakaba is in trouble after she allegedly failed to report the detention of foreigners who were using fake residence permits.



Motšoanakaba has received a letter from Home Affairs Principal Secretary, Tumelo Raboletsi, saying she should give reasons why she cannot be suspended.

In the letter, Raboletsi says on November 13 there was an incident of a foreign national who was detained while attempting to enter the country allegedly using a fraudulent Lesotho residence permit.



“You delayed to report the matter until I requested you to submit the report,” Raboletsi writes.

“Again, there is a second similar incidence you have again not reported,” he said.



He instructed Motšoanakaba to “provide reasons why disciplinary measures cannot be taken against you, specifically precautionary suspension with full salary and other benefits until the enquiry against you would have been finalised”.



He said Motšoanakaba should respond within three working days.

Motšoanakaba has however instructed her lawyer, Advocate Dominique Metlae, to challenge Raboletsi’s letter in the High Court.

In court papers Motšoanakaba says she is being punished for deposing to an affidavit supporting her junior officer, ’Mapeete Jonathan, who is being transferred for refusing to allow a Pakistani known for human trafficking to bring some people illegally in the country.



Jonathan is refusing to be transferred from Moshoeshoe I International Airport, arguing that the move is meant to open opportunities for human traffickers to bring in people illegally.

In her affidavit filed last week she exposed how the Democratic Congress (DC) could have been bribed with six vehicles for its election campaign from a known Pakistani human trafficker.



She implicates Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu, who is also the DC leader, the party’s spokesman Mining Minister Serialong Qoo and treasurer Hlalele Letšaba in the trafficking ring.

“I am not going to say much except to say my client is referring to this case in her response to the principal secretary’s show cause why letter,” Advocate Metlae said.



“She responds that it is because she deposed to a supporting affidavit in this case that she is now threatened with disciplinary action,” he said.

Staff Reporter