Immunity clause still binding, says Moseneke

MASERU-JUSTICE Dikgang Moseneke on Tuesday insisted that an agreement that granted immunity from prosecution to Mothetjoa Metsing and other leaders who were in exile was still “valid and binding”.

Justice Moseneke’s position is in sharp contrast to a ruling by Lesotho’s Constitutional Court last week which said the clause was unconstitutional.



“Our position as SADC has been consistent and clear, we have invited those who were in exile to come into the country and we have entered into an agreement with the government of Lesotho as well as with political parties and that political agreement is still valid and it is still binding,” Justice Moseneke said.



Justice Moseneke, a retired judge of the Supreme Court of South Africa who is also the SADC envoy to Lesotho, was speaking at a press conference in Maseru on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Court ruled earlier this month that the provision which granted immunity to Metsing and other exiled leaders was unconstitutional.

The court ruled that “where political leaders sign a Memorandum of Understanding without enactment of such by (the) parliament of Lesotho, such MOU cannot be elevated to a status of law”.



“It rests solely on good faith of the parties to the agreement. All International Instruments are founded on good faith and honesty. Courts cannot, while noting their essential importance, enforce good faith as if it is a law,” the court said.

“Courts are courts of law and not of equity or political expediency,” it said.

“It would fail to make judicial sense to declare clause 10 (inelegantly drafted as it is) as being consistent with the stated provisions of the Constitution.”



Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Justice Moseneke said leaders who were in exile such as Metsing were asked to come back home so that they could take part in the reforms.

“The importance of this is to safeguard the reforms process,” Justice Moseneke said.

He said those who are supposed to be prosecuted would still be prosecuted by the authorities after the reforms are done.



“We are aware of the court judgment and we respect it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Justice Moseneke said his visit to Lesotho with his entourage was fruitful because he managed to solve a tense stand-off between the government and the National Reforms Authority (NPA).



He said after visiting King Letsie III at the Royal Palace on Monday, he had a series of meetings with all the stakeholders where the primary purpose was to restart or to reset the reforms’ button.

Justice Moseneke said they want to help Lesotho fast-track the process after they were impeded by the Covid-19 pandemic.



He said the prime outcome should be constitutional and other legal reforms which arise from agreements made by Basotho in the final plenary which was held in Maseru.

The agreement stipulated the reforms process should be completed by June next year.



He said he wants to see the process being given top priority to allow the reforms to be completed by 2022.

Justice Moseneke said all stakeholders had told him that they want the new reforms in place before the next elections in 2022.



He said the SADC mandate is due to end midway next year adding it was critical to resolve differences between the NRA and the executive.

Justice Moseneke said they had achieved consensus between the NRA and the government on the way forward.

He said they had to clarify and solve some of the smaller things like the appointment of the CEO and his deputy, their packages, the support to the secretariat, the accommodation and offices of the NRA as well as banking accounts.



He said they are now focusing on the primary target which is the reforms.

The other agreement is that there will be a work schedule that will set out what needs to be done, when and by whom.

The work schedule will be completed in a week or two, he said.

Another critical issue is that they want to see the CEO and his deputy working together with the senior public servants who are from the Ministry of Law and Justice.



“We are confident that we have resolved all the problems and we have resolved the timeline and the need to prioritise the work at hand, “Justice Moseneke said.

Nkheli Liphoto