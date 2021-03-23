Inside Lesotho’s diplomatic mission of horror

MASERU-LESOTHO’s embassy in London owes thousands to suppliers and service providers.

Three weeks ago, the office’s electricity and gas supply were disconnected after the mission failed to settle the bill that has been mounting for several months.



The internet, phones and the alarm system have been cut off. High Commissioner Rethabile Mokaeane and her three children have to endure the biting London winter because the power and gas to their official residence have been disconnected as well.

Mokaeane’s negotiation with the company to reconnect her power, after she paid her house’s bill, have come to naught. The company says her residence cannot be reconnected because the bill is linked to that of the office. The family now survives on takeaways and bathes at a friend’s house.



Meanwhile, her three children have been expelled from a private school after the government failed to pay their fees.

For the past three months, Mokaeane has been pleading with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ principal secretary, Colonel Tanki Mothae, to come to her rescue but nothing has changed.

She has asked Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to intervene but the situation remains the same.



An appeal to the parliament’s Public Account Committee (PAC) is yet to yield anything positive.

Now she has reached a “breaking point”.

“I have suffered enough. My family is suffering,” Mokaeane told thepost in an emotional interview last week.



“This mission has the potential to do great things for Lesotho but it has been neglected. I feel the government has abandoned me, my family and the mission.”

The mission’s power bill is about £7000 (M145 000) but the figure is likely to balloon to around £11 000 (M228 000) because of reconnection fees. Her children have been out of school for the past three months due to tuition arrears. She owes £38 000 (M780 000) for the past two terms. And the government has not refunded her the £14 000 (M290 000) she paid for the other term.



Mokaeane, a former deputy minister and senior Alliance of Democrats member, says there appears to be a political hand causing her misery and that of the mission.

“I am saying if they don’t want me, they can say so instead of making me and the mission suffer like this. They know what to do if they don’t want me anymore.”

Mokaeane is using trains and taxis after the government failed to repair her official vehicle.



The mission’s pool car is also grounded because of unpaid insurance.

She cannot attend official meetings and events of other diplomats as only official vehicles are allowed into such venues. The office cannot afford basic stationery like pens, ink and paper. Toiletries like tissues, soap, sanitiser are also in short supply.

Mokaeane says she has been frustrated since her appointment in April 2019.



Last year Mokaeane clashed with Mamonyane Bohloko, the then principal secretary of Foreign Affairs, over the same issues.

The issue back then was her children’s fees, cars and her tiff with the mission’s third secretary, Mantolo Motloheloa, who she said was undermining her authority by communicating directly with the principal secretary.



But Mokaeane says her troubles with Bohloko are “child’s play compared to what I am going through now”. She says Motloheloa, who is the mission’s accountant, has become more belligerent while the new principal secretary is aloof to her concerns and appears to be fanning the fires.

She accuses Mothae of breaching protocol by giving instructions to her subordinates whom she says are disrespecting her.



“The previous PS (Bohloko) would try to help even though we had disagreements. The current one doesn’t help at all. Instead, he contributes to the trouble.”

“He will issue instructions to me and then communicate the same to my subordinates. The third secretary refuses to take instructions from me.”

On February 3 Mokaeane wrote a desperate letter pleading with Mothae to help restore power and gas to both her residence and the office.

That was after British Gas had given notice of intention to disconnect.



She said she would be forced to reside and work in the “extremely unbearable cold of the European weather” without basic needs like electricity, hot water and food.

Mokaeane also noted that the power company had discussed the overdue bill with the third secretary but it remained unpaid. When the principal secretary failed to respond Mokaeane wrote to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on February 18.



She said Mothae is aware of the problems at the mission but doesn’t help. This, she said, was probably because Mothae is getting the wrong information from her juniors.

“This state of play has promoted insubordination of the staff to the High Commissioner,” she claimed.



Pleading for the minister’s help, Mokaeane said the country’s credibility is “diminishing with lots of debts that Lesotho is owing, Commonwealth subscriptions, non-payment of local service providers and many other problems that lead to the malfunctioning of the Mission”.

Mothae and Mokaeane have been exchanging angry WhatsApp messages that indicate the magnitude of their fallout.

Some of the messages reveal that their dispute has affected Basotho in the diaspora.



In one message, seen by thepost, Mokaeane accused Mothae of contributing to the conflict and insubordination at the mission. This was after Mothae had allegedly instructed both Mokaeane and the mission’s Counsellor to help with the repatriation of the remains of a Mosotho.

Mokaeane saw this as a breach of protocol and a continuation of the same problems she had complained about.

“I keep questioning myself every time when will you address this issue that I had reported to your office, but today I’m convinced that I will never get any solution,” the High Commissioner said.



She said it was unfortunate that Mothae’s actions were affecting a family already devastated by the loss of their daughter.

Mokaeane said Mothae’s office was linked to the chaos at the mission.

“What I can say after this long message is ‘cry my beloved country’. It’s not about me, it is about Lesotho.”



In another message, Mothae and Mokaeane appeared to be arguing over how to handle an assignment from the Prime Minister’s office.

Mothae wanted Mokaeane to provide some information for the Prime Minister’s speech.

Mokaeane replied that she is honoured to provide the information but was unable to do so because she didn’t have a car or electricity.



“The challenges I am facing lead to total malfunctioning of this mission. Can you please advise based on this scenario?”

Mothae responded with a forceful rebuke. “Commissioner, I have received your response above and unfortunately there is nothing I can do for you in so far as I’m concerned.”

He said he had bailed out the mission many times but “up to now I have never received a report on how funds are being spent”.

“That is why our mission (is) always out of funds.”



He insisted that the information was needed for the Prime Minister’s speech and how Mokaeane will do it was “purely within” her responsibility.

“But if you cannot do it, please advise us so that we opt for plan B as soon as possible”.

Mokaeane retorted by telling Mothae that she had reported that the third secretary had prepared the previous financial report without consulting her.



She said the financial report was sufficient to show that there is a financial problem that needs to be addressed but she can avail herself if Mothae required further clarification.

Regarding the assignment, Mokaeane said the “plan B is to have financial resources to help me to execute instructions”. Mokaeane however eventually provided the information.

On February 17 the High Commissioner squared off with third secretary Motloheloa.



This was after Motloheloa wrote an email requesting Mokaeane to approve salaries because she was on her annual leave in Lesotho.

“In this regard, I would like to know if Your Excellency had signed the vouchers for the February salaries yet, that we submitted on the 1st February 2021?” Motloheloa asked.

Mokaeane’s response was brief but loaded: “I couldn’t care less where you are. Why do you feel the need to inform me?”



The email was forwarded to Mothae who strongly reprimanded Mokaeane in a WhatsApp message. “Is that the way you as High Commissioner write to your subordinates? I am deeply concerned and actually disturbed if that’s the situation in Lesotho-London (High Commission),” Mothae said.

“Please note that if that’s the way you communicate with your subordinates, it will not be tolerated and I am expecting you to show leadership not what I have just received!”



But an undeterred Mokaeane fired back, saying she was glad the message had been brought to Mothae’s attention.

She said she hoped Mothae would deal with the issues now that Matloheloa was complaining. “Unfortunately, the situation is as is, and I have reported it to your office upon your arrival in the Ministry.”

“The situation is quite disturbing as you rightly pointed out and I’m still looking forward to the intervention that I had long requested from your office.”



She said earlier that day she had asked the prime minister to intervene as she knew that Mothae would be pulled into her exchange with Motloheloa. thepost has seen Mokaeane’s WhatsApp message to the Prime Minister.

Complaining about her children’s fees and lack of electricity, Mokaeane insinuated that she was being ill-treated because of her political affiliation.

“Honourable Prime Minister, my political affiliation does not have to impact the education of my children and their future,” she said.



“It pains me every morning when I have to do my duties while my kids are out of school.”

“My question every day that leads me to this WhatsApp is that, why does my government have to treat me like this? Why do I have to suffer so much physically, emotionally, and psychologically other than the government to act honourably and bring the solution to this issue.”



Mokaeane says the Prime Minister promised to inform the Minister of Foreign Affairs about the issues. She hasn’t heard from the minister yet.

Staff reporter