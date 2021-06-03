It’s decision time!

MASERU

Sekhametsi Investment Consortium will hold its annual general meeting on June 13 at 10am.

The company says it will be a Zoom meeting because of Covid-19 restrictions.



Shareholders will be asked to approve a proposal to restructure the company’s share capital in preparation for the planned listing on the Maseru Securities Market later this year or early next year.

Sekhametsi wants to list 20 percent of its share capital to raise capital for future expansion projects and acquisitions. The listing will also help broaden the company’s shareholding by making the shares available to the public.



It will enhance brand awareness and make the shares easily tradable.

In addition, it will also assist the company to attract both local and international investors.

The benefits of the listing to the shareholders is massive. The first is that the capital raised would fund the business explanation, which means they will be shareholders of a bigger company that is widely diversified and therefore capable of delivering better value on their investment.



Second, listing means the shares can be easily sold and bought at a price determined by market forces as well as the company’s performance.

The price of the listed shares will generally determine the price of shares that are not listed and, by extension, the value of the company’s assets.

Third, shareholders will be assured that they own a stake in a company that adheres to the stringent corporate governance, accountability and transparency of the stock exchange authorities.

Fourth, the listing will shore up the brand awareness that every company craves.



Company directors are however quick to point out that the final decision will be made by the shareholders. The directors will present their reports as well as the proposed listing roadmap but they will leave the decision to the shareholders.



Other issues on the agenda include the election of directors and ratification of the appointment of others. There will also be a special resolution of the adoption of company articles of incorporation and amendments. Directors describe the upcoming annual general meeting as a defining moment because it will determine the direction the company will take.