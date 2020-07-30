Joang quits BNP

MASERU-FORMER Basotho National Party (BNP) deputy leader, Chief Joang Molapo, has quit the party.

Molapo, who says he has been a BNP card-carrying member since 1983 when he was still a child, says the party had veered off from the principles and policies upon which it was founded.



He told thepost that he was leaving the party with a “bleeding heart”.

The BNP deputy leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, said they had not received any correspondence from Chief Molapo informing them that he was resigning.



He said it was therefore difficult for them to comment on his “alleged” resignation.

“We are still taking him as our member until we get his correspondence,” Mofomobe said.

Molapo, who is a Proportional Representation (PR) MP, said he was leaving the BNP with hordes of supporters to join the Alliance of Democrats (AD).

He said he first noticed that things were no longer the same after party leader, Chief Thesele ’Maseribane, returned from exile in South Africa in 2015.



He said after the party’s elective conference held in Thaba-tseka in 2018, he realised there was a change in direction by the party’s leadership.

He also realised that he was no longer “wanted” within the party.

Molapo said he had chosen to join the AD because the party has a clear economic policy to uplift the lives of Basotho and take this country out of the clutches of poverty.



He said he will seek to contest the next election in 2022 in his Maputsoe constituency under the AD flag.

“I will no longer stand for elections under the BNP flag,” he said.

Within the AD, Chief Molapo said he could see clear policies which are meant to help grow this weak economy.

“I want to see a progressive and radical economic change happening in the country,” he said.



“The AD has the strategies to grow the economy.”

Chief Molapo insisted that there were more disturbing issues that were going on in the BNP.

It is these issues that have now made his stay within the party untenable. He declined to discuss what he said were the problems within the BNP.

Molapo said the BNP currently has no say in how the current coalition government functions, rendering the party’s presence in the government inconsequential.



He said the deal was clear from the onset that the parties that have sealed a deal to form the government were Democratic Congress and the All Basotho Convention (ABC).

“The BNP has come to fill up its belly in parliament,” he said.

He said BNP has no policy to sell in Parliament.

Molapo will however not be able to cross the floor in Parliament and join the AD because he is a PR MP.



He said he will not join the BNP when it holds its caucus but will be part of the AD’s meetings.

He said when BNP holds its caucus, he does not join it but only becomes part of AD’s meetings.

Mofomobe said the BNP had supported Molapo when he was still the party’s deputy leader.



Mofomobe beat Molapo to the position of BNP deputy leader at a stormy elective conference in 2018.

He said what happened was democracy in action.

He said it is so unfortunate if Chief Molapo thinks he was only born to lead and does not want to be led by others.



He said if it is true that Chief Molapo had resigned, he has to cede the BNP parliamentary seat and everything that belongs to the party.

“Maybe he will inform his constituency that he has left us.”

Majara Molupe