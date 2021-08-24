Jobs carnage in factories

MASERU – THE Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a jobs carnage in textile factories with over 18 600 employees losing their jobs in the first quarter of 2020.

That is according to a Manufacturing Report which was released by the Bureau of Statistics recently.

The report says on an annual basis, the total number of employees in the manufacturing sector decreased by 33.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021 over the same quarter of 2020.



The major contributors to the decline were “Textiles & Clothing” and “Food and Beverages” with 39.0 and 13.1 percent respectively.

There was an overall decrease of 22.8 percent to the total number of persons employed in the first quarter of 2021 over the previous quarter.

Textiles and clothing were the major contributors, depicting a decline of 28.4 in employment over the previous quarter.

Although there was an overall decrease in employment, other industries registered double-digit figures growth.



The report attributes the significant drop in employment during this period to the effect of the national lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a halt of some of economic activities hence, employment has been impacted differently for some months of the quarter under study,” the report reads.

The job losses have hit female-led households extremely hard, according to the report.

It says in the first quarter of 2021, there were more females than males in the manufacturing sector at 76.9 and 23.1 percent respectively.



Although there were more females in the sector, they held other positions and were engaged mostly as part-time labour as opposed to their male counterparts who held managerial positions.

Though the first quarter saw a lot of employees without jobs, the monthly wages and salaries in the manufacturing sector were estimated at M2 333 during the first quarter of 2021.

This indicated an overall increase of 84.9 percent for all the industries.

The increase was mostly observed in all industries, with Food and Beverages, which contributed most with 211.6 percent followed by Leather & Footwear with 188.7 percent.



On a year-to-year basis, the general decrease of 4.7 percent of average monthly wages and salaries was observed in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020.

“Other Manufacturing” and “Leather & Footwear” contributed largely to the decrease by 39.8 and 21.7 percent respectively.

Nonetheless, all the industries had some impact on the decline of salaries and wages, with the exception of Food & Beverages which saw about five percent growth.

The manufacturing sector, especially the textile and clothing sector, is mostly owned by foreigners.



“The establishments engaged in manufacturing of goods were mostly fully foreign-owned (55.9 percent) while those that were “Fully National Private”, and “More than 50 per cent National”, constituted 23.5 percent and 8.8 percent of the establishments respectively”, the report reads.

These factories have been exporting their products to South Africa, United States and other five countries, with the majority of products being exported to the first two countries.

Thabisang Lenoesa, 45, has worked at the Nien Hsing textile factory since 2001 when it was opened.

The end of July marked her last day at work after 20 years of service as an operator.



Lenoesa is amongst the thousands of textile workers who have lost their jobs.

Early July her former employer informed her and many other employees that they should not come back for the new month.

Like many others, Lenoesa did not go home by choice but rather was forced by the prevailing crisis facing textile companies.

“The employer said due to the Covid-19 pandemic there was no market for the items we produced. The orders were failing to reach their destination on time and business in general was bad,” Lenoesa said.

“I lost my husband in 2004, all these years my job at the factory was the core of my livelihood,” she said.



“I paid for my children’s education through this job, I clothed and fed them through the same job even though the income was not much.”

Today Lenoesa has joined hundreds of street vendors selling sheep trotters and heads.

“There is no other option, our children are still at home even though they have educational certificates. There are no jobs for the young and strong, what more for someone old as me,” Lenoesa said.

Meanwhile, each passing day is a huge battle for 42-year-old Mpho Molungoa.

Molungoa, a mother of a three-year-old, has been working as an operator since 2012 at the Nien Hsing factory.

As it is, only one line of operators is remaining in the factory, many have been sent home.



“I saw it when my colleagues left, each not knowing what the future holds, not knowing how they were going to survive or start all over,” Molungoa said.

“Now with each passing day, I feel the weight of expectation. A sense of doom is hanging over me, I do not know how I am going to make things work,” she said.

Last month Molungoa received a letter notifying her that the company was letting her go.

However, the letter did not have a specific date on when she would be expected to pack and go.

“I have heard some say that by the end of this month we will be out of jobs. What is happening to us is a very painful tragedy that we cannot stop,” she said.



“Even if other factories were to hire us it would only be a portion as Nien Hsing was the biggest factory. Seeking employment in South Africa as a domestic worker is also out of question for me, my child is too young.”

“Only the Good Lord will see us through this calamity.”

Sam Mokhele, the Secretary General of the National Clothing Textile and Allied Workers Union (NACTWU), said they are overwhelmed and saddened by these job losses.

According to Mokhele, since last February employees were already losing their jobs and it does not seem like things will change any time soon.

“It is a hopeless situation because employers say they do not have a financial problem rather a market access problem. Products are no longer selling, employers are constantly losing money,” Mokhele said.



The impact of these losses, he said, will increase crime as people will be looking for means to survive.

“Our unemployment rate was already high even before these job losses began. With thousands and thousands expected to go home, the unemployment numbers are going to shoot,” Mokhele said.

“We have a meeting tomorrow with another factory that is planning to retrench about 800 employees,” he said.

Lemohang Rakotsoane