Jubilation as King gets vaccine jab

MORIJA-KING Letsie III, senior government officials and health workers received the first jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Scott Hospital yesterday.

The King was vaccinated together with Queen ’Masenate and Princess Senate at Scott Hospital in Morija, where he was born 57 years ago.



The decision to vaccinate the king first is meant to send a message that the vaccine is safe. The idea is to show that His Majesty is leading the way.

This is because the vaccination is happening at a time when there has been a massive pushback from anti-vaxxers who have been pushing a narrative that vaccines are not safe.



Some of the resistance is based on fear, flawed science and religious beliefs. Countries across the world are battling to correct the propaganda spread by the anti-vaxxers who aggressively use social media to propagate their theories.

Next to get the shot was Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro, who later told the press that the vaccination launch was “a great moment and a great start for the country”.



“It holds a promise that we can slowly start to reopen the economy,” Dr Majoro said.

“We have suffered immensely last year and we are eager to restart and restore Basotho’s lives.”

He said they were working with the private sector to ensure vaccination is completed by the end of the year.



“In the next few months, we should reach a large population and that by itself will begin to reduce the rate of infections,” he said.

Health Minister Semano Sekatle said the vaccine will not prevent people from getting the Covid-19 disease but will help them avoid severe illness that requires hospitalisation.



“What’s important is that you will not get a severe infection and you are unlikely to die if you are vaccinated,” Sekatle said.

He said they expect another batch (20 percent) anytime this month and another 40 percent from the African Union (AU).

Parliamentary Social Cluster chairman, Fako Moshoeshoe, encouraged Basotho to avoid misconceptions surrounding the vaccine.



“I encourage its usage because it helps reduce overcrowding in hospitals, oxygen running out as only mild symptoms will be treated,” he said.

The National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec)’s Infection Prevention and Control Manager, Dr Limpho Maile, encouraged health workers to be vaccinated.

Maile said over 600 health workers have been infected with Covid-19 and at least six succumbed to the virus.



“Being vaccinated ensures they are protected,” Dr Maile said.

Ntsoaki Sekhesa, the Primary Health Care Coordinator, said even after vaccination people should continue to wear masks, wash their hands and practise social distancing.

Among those who received the jab was Matsieng Principal Chief, Seeiso Bereng Seeiso, who said he hoped the vaccine would help Lesotho reduce the number of deaths and open the economy.



“After taking the vaccine we still have to remain vigilant because this is not a cure but a mere preventative measure so that we can have a live economy in the next two to three months,” he said.

’Matsaba Thoko, a village health worker who was vaccinated, said he wished people would stop spreading myths about the vaccine.

“We will sensitise them about the importance of taking the vaccine and hope they will eventually understand that they are safe and effective,” she said.



The United States Ambassador, Rebecca Gonzales, said her country recently committed to provide an initial US$2 billion (approximately M31 billion) — out of a total planned US$4 billion (approximately M61 billion) — to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment.

This makes the United States the single largest contributor to the international response to Covid-19.



“The US contribution will support the purchase and delivery of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines for the world’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations in 92 low and middle-income countries,” she said in a statement released afterward.

“This support is critical to controlling the pandemic, slowing the emergence of new variants, and helping to restart the global economy.”



So far, the US government has provided US$5.25 million (approximately M81 million) to the Covid-19 response in Lesotho, focusing on Covid testing, clinical care, surveillance and vaccine preparedness.

“Over the last year, the United States government has moved swiftly to support the local response to control the spread of Covid-19,” she said.



“We will continue to support the vaccine rollout with trusted implementing partners and the Ministry of Health.”

She said the US will provide additional funding to the COVAX Facility through 2022 and will work with other donors to make further pledges and commitments to meet the facility’s critical needs.

’Mapule Motsopa