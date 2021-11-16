Kamoli’s lawyers fume

MASERU-THE lawyers representing former army commander Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli and his co-accused have lashed out at the Transformation Resource Centre (TRC).



This after the TRC alleged that there were legal shenanigans and tactics to delay the trials of Lt Gen Kamoli and other soldiers by filing inordinate applications and postponements.

It also pointed to the resignations of Justices Onkemetse Tshosa and Kabelo Lebotse a major cause of the delay in suspects’ trials for murder, attempted murder and treason.



The TRC’s allegations are contained in a strong statement issued last week in which it spelt out what it described as “issues which delay and/or compromise justice in the prosecution of high-profile suspects”.

Lt Gen Kamoli and other suspects are represented by Attorney Qhalehang Letsika, Advocates Zwelakhe Mda, Karabo Mohau, Letuka Molati, Kao-Theoha and Ratau. The civil organisation’s statement was not directed at the lawyers but it riled them enough to trigger a forceful response.



In a joint statement this week, the lawyers said the TRC is blinded by its hate for the accused persons and partisanship that it has lost all semblance of objectivity when it comes to high-profile cases.

“The TRC is nothing but a political desk of a political formation in Lesotho masquerading as a human rights or nongovernmental organisation,” the lawyers said.



“They are the very same organisation that lauded the government of the then Prime Minister Thomas Thabane for doing everything it could to capture the judiciary.”

The lawyers argued that the TRC supported the removal of former Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara “whose only sin was daring to call out the government for interfering in judicial appointments”.



They said the “dishonesty of the TRC is exposed by its purported espousal of the right to a fair trial while at the same time frowning upon the accused persons’ exercise of the same right by raising objections and filing applications when they felt that their fair trial rights were being violated”.

“The TRC makes its baseless accusations without giving concrete evidence of what it means by legal shenanigans resulting in inordinate delays”.



“The TRC proceeds to give the impression that accused persons have been doing nothing but obstructing the course of justice,” the lawyers said.



They said if the TRC was truly committed to seeing justice done in the high profile cases, it would not be quick to pass judgment without the full facts.

But because it is not interested in the truth, they said, it has resorted to inaccuracies and falsehoods.

The lawyers said it was strange that the TRC should be conflating the resignation of Justice Kabelo Lebotse around March 2020, with Justice Tshosa’s resignation in August this year.



“By the way, what does the resignation of those two Justices have to do with the accused persons? Nothing!”

The lawyers said it was telling that the TRC’s statement says nothing about the context in which the so-called high profile cases arose.



They said this is the context in which some politicians were sowing discord and dissension amongst members of the armed forces.

They said the TRC conveniently omits to mention the names of the two unarmed soldiers that were killed in cold blood at the Maseru Bridge in 2016.



The TRC is mum about what justice the families of those two soldiers have got up to now, they said.

“The TRC is completely silent about what justice countless Basotho who have been murdered at the hands of famo groups are receiving, and what justice countless other Basotho who have lost loved ones as a result of the heinous crimes that have rocked the country in the past few months have got”.



The lawyers said the TRC should tell Basotho how paying millions of maloti to people who jet into Lesotho to deal with eight cases out of more than 400 criminal cases will benefit Lesotho.

“It will not do so because it is not interested in the delivery of justice to Basotho but in victors’ justice being administered against those that were handpicked and marked as enemies of politicians who are allies of the TRC.”



“May we remind the TRC that two full years between 2017 and 2019 passed with these accused persons languishing in jail without trial.”

All that time, the lawyers said, these accused persons were denied bail when people accused of heinous crimes were granted bail without opposition from the Crown.



Last night, Tsikoane Peshoane, the TRC director, said they are yet to study the lawyers’ statement.

’Malimpho Majoro