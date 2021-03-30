‘Killer cops’ spook Constable Mofokeng

MASERU-CONSTABLE Motlatsi Mofokeng, the spokesperson of the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa), says he fled the country because he fears the police might torture him.

Constable Mofokeng skipped country to South Africa last week after the police said they wanted to charge him with sedition. He said he was afraid the police would torture or kill him like other suspects.



Lesotho’s police are notorious for torturing suspects. Dozens of suspects have died in police custody after being subjected to brutal torture. Those that have survived the torture tell horror stories of how they were suffocated, kicked and beaten with sticks.

“Who knows? Perhaps if I would go to that office I would end up forced to drink poison and get killed like Mokalekale Khetheng,” Constable Mofokeng said.



“That office is notorious for tortures that now there is a list of dead people who were killed in it,” he said. “That office is known by the name Tokho! You will recall that ordeal of Tšeliso Mokhosi (former defence minister) who was battered until he defecated on himself.”

Tokho! is Sesotho language onomatopoeia (the imitation of a sound) created when a body of a person or an animal is being hit with a big stick.



He said he was afraid to go there because he had information that he was going to be killed on allegations that he was a nuisance to the Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli.

Constable Mofokeng’s position as Leposa spokesperson has put him on collision course with Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli

Commissioner Molibeli sued Constable Mofokeng claiming M1.5 million for defamation.



Constable Mofokeng has dismissed the lawsuit, saying he is not the Commissioner’s bank.

Constable Mofokeng told thepost that before he fled, he was called by a senior officer in charge of the Special Operations Unit (SOU) where he had been deployed to work.

He said in the meeting the senior officer told him that he was wanted by another officer.



“I asked him if he remembered the threats made by that officer while we were fighting for the six percent,” Constable Mofokeng said.

“He once said he would one day strangle me because I was not doing what he wanted.”

Constable Mofokeng said he told the senior officer that would not comply with the order to meet the other officer because “as Leposa, we have countless cases of officers who were once beaten in that office”. “Most killings that are well known happened in the same office,” he said.



“I told him that going to that officer would not be wise.”

He said he suggested that he should be interviewed in the presence of his immediate boss and other members of the Leposa committee.

Constable Mofokeng also said he was aware that the officer he had been ordered to meet had been stalking him for a while.

He said as he insisted that he would not go to the officer, the senior officer went out to answer a phone call. “I then realised that he might go and fetch his colleagues to come for me as I have always heard the allegations that I should be arrested and killed”.



He said he then told his immediate boss to call his family and inform them he was running away.

He then left the office.

He said as he left the Leposa offices some SOU officers tried to stop him but he sped off to Leposa’s offices “where I received information that they were still coming for me”.

“That’s when I fled.”



He said about five minutes after leaving the Leposa offices he received a call from a colleague telling him that armed SOU members had come looking for him.

“I saw how lucky I was. I left the country for South Africa.”

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the police had no intention of torturing Constable Mofokeng.

He said the Constable can run but he will not hide.



“The hand of justice is long,” S/Supt. Mopeli said, adding that one day Constable Mofokeng will be arrested and come home to answer his charge.

He said Constable Mofokeng violated the Internal Security Act.

“The warrant of arrest still stands but we received a letter from his lawyers,” S/Supt. Mopeli said, referring to a letter that Constable Mofokeng’s lawyers wrote to Commissioner Molibeli. In that letter, the lawyers were appealing to the Commissioner to protect Constable Mofokeng because he feared for his life.



They also requested that until their client is given protection, he should be granted a 20-day leave while the commissioner’s office finds ways to protect him.

Nkheli Liphoto