Knives out for Mofomobe

MASERU-Knives are out for Basotho National Party (BNP) deputy leader Machesetsa Mofomobe.



Mofomobe and three other members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) are said to be attempting to block party leader, Chief Thesele ’Maseribane, from seeking a third term.

Maseribane’s term as party leader is due to end in June next year.

Sources said Mofomobe and the three NEC members have now fallen out with some party hawks who are now calling for their ouster from the party.



The sources said the move to kick out Mofomobe was discussed at a secret meeting at Dr Nthabiseng Makoae’s home in Ha Matala on Tuesday night.

Dr Makoae refused to comment on the matter when she was contacted for comment last night.

“It is my right to reserve my comment,” she said.

The party’s secretary general, Tšepo Lethobane, who was reported to be on the list of those to be booted out of the party’s NEC, also declined to comment.



“The BNP has structures through which information is communicated. It is the party’s spokesperson who can comment,” Lethobane said.

A source close to the matter said one of the people who attended the meeting was involved in a car accident in Lekoakoaneng on his way back home.



He was admitted at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.

thepost has withheld the person’s name because he was not reachable for comment before we went to print last night.



The BNP spokesperson, ’Masetota Leshota, said she could not comment on issues which were held at private residences.

She said she could only comment if the meeting was held at the party’s premises or at the leader’s home.



Leshota declined to comment on the meeting insisting it was not official.

Efforts to speak to Mofomobe were unsuccessful last night as his phone went unanswered.

