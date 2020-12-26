Knives out for Mokhothu

MASERU-THE All Basotho Convention (ABC) says it will not hesitate to tell Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu to step down should the police charge him with human trafficking.



The ABC’s executive committee told a press conference yesterday that following damning allegations against Mokhothu, the leader of the co-ruling Democratic Congress (DC), in court papers, it expects that the police will make a follow-up.

An immigration manager fighting attempts to transfer her from the Moshoeshoe 1 International Airport deposed to an affidavit in which she alleged that Mokhothu is linked to a Pakistani man accused of being a kingpin of a human trafficking ring.



She explained how a colleague has told her how Rana Qamar called her to Mokhuthu’s house to talk about three Pakistanis that had been denied entry into Lesotho.

She said in that meeting it was mentioned that Qamar should be assisted to bring his people because he had donated six cars to the DC during the last election campaign.



Other court documents also alleged that Mining Minister Serialong Qoo, the DC spokesman, also tried to persuade a senior immigration officer to let Qamar’s people into the country.

Home Affairs Minister Letsosa has however told a totally different story, alleging there is rampant corruption at the immigration office and some officers are resisting transfers to perpetuate this graft.



Qamar has also vehemently denied the allegations. So has the DC which says the allegations are part of a smear campaign against Mokhothu.

The ABC secretary general Lebohang Hlaele said if the police make a follow up on these allegations and decide to charge Mokhothu the party will take a strong stance like it did when its own leader Thomas Thabane was accused of the murder of his wife.



“When that time comes, we will meet as the executive committee and decide what action we take,” Hlaele said.

But the party’s spokesman, Montoeli Masoetsa, was more forthcoming.

“We will not mince words to say look, we compromised our own leader because he was suspected of a crime, so why would we keep our competitor?” Masoetsa said.



“Our understanding as the party is that the police will investigate this.”

“We don’t want to defame people like they do in social media, we will rely on a properly investigated case by the police like it happened in the case of our leader.”

Hlaele said like everyone else they saw the court papers and read newspapers about Mokhothu being linked to an alleged human traffickerer and could not say anything until there is tangible evidence on which to act.

“This is in court already, we saw affidavits in which people were mentioned by names, it is in the public domain,” Hlaele said.



“Let such ones go to court to rebuff allegations against them, to vindicate themselves.”

“One is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court,” he said.

He said the ABC condemns human trafficking.

He said there are allegations that there are many Basotho children who disappear without any trace, mostly those from poor families, and “some people trafficking them with foreigners”.



“The ABC is calling with a loud voice against these people; the courts of law should not show mercy but justice must apply,” he said.

“The ABC fully understands the difference between politicking and committing crimes, therefore it says everyone suspected of the crimes should answer in the courts of law irrespective of their positions or fame,” he said.

Staff Reporter