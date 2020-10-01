Lab could run out of consumables

MASERU-The National Referral Laboratory (NRL) could soon run out of consumables, threatening the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

National Covid-19 Secretariat Chief Executive Officer, Thabo Khasipe, said they have ordered a new stock of consumables with help from the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

“It (the order) has been waiting there until we settle M280 000,” Khasipe said.



It could take a month before the order arrives in Lesotho.

“We approached donors and they said they will pay,” he said.

He said the lab has very low stock of consumables.

“By the fifth or 10th (of October) it will be gone if we (test) a lot of people,” he said.



Khasipe said to get this right, each district has to have a testing lab to avoid overcrowding.

He said they foresee more people forging Covid-19 certificates to prove they had tested negative when borders re-open.

To avoid such incidents, Khasipe said they had recommended that results should be available at the borders once one is tested.



He said the tested individuals will receive a notification SMS and the certificate will be printed there at the border.

“Logistical arrangements within the remaining week are a nightmare,” he said.He said they have already tabled their suggestions regarding the re-opening of borders to the cabinet.

He said only five commercial border posts were operational before the lockdown adding the status quo should be maintained when the borders are re-opened.



He said that a possibility is that Lesotho’s borders might remain closed due to an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

He said South Africa’s conditions were clear that they need a certificate thatb would have been issued in the last 72 hours.



“It has been the longest outcry for the issuance of quick results and this means ensuring that results come out at least (within) 48 hours,” he said.

He said as part of their preparations, they have been wondering as to whether they should allow or give anyone who wants to go out of the country a certificate.



“Each test costs M1 000 and we have to decide whether a person goes anytime they want or we have to keep our borders closed.”

“We can only open for essential services providers and maybe the sick.”

Khasipe said the NRL only manages to perform 1 800 tests daily as there are only three machines available.



He said the NRL currently has four technicians, and the United States CDC will assist them with another four with Nacosec hiring another four.

’Mapule Motsopa