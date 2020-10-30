Laboratory halts Covid-19 tests

MASERU-The National Referral Laboratory (NRL) has stopped testing due to absence of consumables.

The lab last conducted tests on October 14.

The National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) Broadcasting and Communication Specialist, Rose Moremoholo, said the results being announced were by private laboratories.



“The consumables have since been ordered and are expected to be available soon so that operations resume,” she said adding that “the order will only arrive once payment has been made”.

She said the NRL target groups were expected to test at private labs.

“That’s if they can afford and if not, they will have to wait,” she said.

She said Nacosec is mandated to test and trace.



“This enables easiness to control the infection rate and such interruption can badly affect Basotho.”

This happens at a time when Health Minister Motlatsi Maqelepo announced that leaders in the fight against Covid-19 are still at risk.

“I ask for forgiveness on behalf of the government from workers who are in the forefront in the fight against this virus who have not yet got their allowances,” Maqelepo said.



“There have been challenges that at present the government is resolving and after that the allowances will be in your hands,” he said.

Maqelepo said he was worried because the number of Covid-19 positive cases is increasing.



The current statistics for Covid-19 show that on Tuesday 663 people were tested, bringing the total number of tested people since April to 21 954.

Out of those tested 85 were found positive bringing the total positive cases to 1 918.



One person died, bringing the number of deaths to 43.

Meanwhile, Maqelepo has relaxed regulations on social family gatherings. He said gatherings of 100 are allowed if held in the open but people are required to observe social distancing and wearing masks.

Alcohol is not allowed in such gatherings.



The minister has also allowed events and entertainment as long as the organisers have a permit from the Ministry of Tourism.

Night clubs however will remain closed.

Private events will start at 10am and end at 8pm while commercial events will start at 10am and end at 11pm.



Such events are supposed to be held in an enclosed place with only 120 people in 300 square metres. All WHO recommended precautionary measures should be followed.

Alcohol is not allowed in such gatherings.

Sports have been allowed but there will be no spectators while players, organisers and workers will not be more than 100.

’Mapule Motsopa