LCA senior staff ‘conflicted’

MASERU-THIRTY-SIX percent of senior staff at the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) has personal interests in companies they are supposed to regulate.

The startling disclosure was made by Communications Minister Keketso Sello at a press conference at the LCA’s offices in Maseru on Tuesday.

Sello said this status quo raised serious questions of conflict of interest when the officers deal with such companies.



He said the conflict of interest affects employees with interests “in a dominant licensee within telecommunications”.

“Necessary measures are being taken to address the situation based on the severity of the harm to the authority and the public interest,” Sello said.

“We remain independent and act without fear or favour … to ensure that the authority maintains principles of accountability in fulfilling its mandate.”



Sello said the LCA was on September 8 last year advised to enhance effectiveness of regulation during a presentation to Cabinet which was chaired by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

He said the Prime Minister urged the Authority to lead by example and ensure that it complies with the laws of Lesotho.

“Within my 100 days in office, I directed the authority to conduct an employee declaration of interests to ensure that the authority and its employees remain independent,” Sello said.



He said he wanted to make sure there was impartiality when the LCA dealt with communications companies and that its employees are not conflicted.

Last year the LCA revoked the operating licence for Lesotho’s telecommunications giant, Vodacom Lesotho.

Vodacom is challenging the decision in the courts.



Sello said the court case had made it clear why employees at the LCA needed to declare their interests.

Sello did not reveal the names of companies in which the LCA staff have interests in.

He also stressed that the declaration of interest by employees was guided by section 28 of the Prevention of Corruption and Economic Offences Act.

He said the authority prepared a report which was submitted to his office on March 3, 2021 “which revealed that 31 percent of employees, some in critical management positions, have an indirect financial interest in a dominant licensee within the telecommunications” sector.



Sello also said the assessment revealed that it would be challenging for an authority to achieve its mandate and objectives of consumer protection, education, efficient allocation of finite resources, and effective management of competition due to key personnel being conflicted.

He said although the report is limited to current employees it is vital to note that several key former executive employees of the authority whose employment ended in the last 36 months had and still have an indirect interest in one of the major licensees based on company registry records.



He said they have received considerable public outcry regarding limited access to communications services in the country, adding that through the Universal Service Fund housed within the LCA they have introduced changes to existing conditions of usage and infrastructure sharing to improve competition and level the playing field between local mobile networks.



He said there shall be opening of the closed tender process for construction of base transceiver stations to allow local contractors to construct Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) to be used and shared by mobile networks immediately upon commissioning.

Sello said the mobile network operators will share the operational and maintenance costs of the BTS including access roads.

He pledged that the authority will facilitate the renewal of a memorandum of understanding between mobile operators regarding the terms and conditions of infrastructure sharing.



He also stated that he is happy to announce that in collaboration with the authority they have agreed on the submission of quarterly action plans with measurable outputs for short, medium, and long-term measures to be taken on a collaborative basis to improve local procurement of goods and services from suppliers with a majority local shareholding or control.

Nkheli Liphoto