LCS officers in trouble over gun

MASERU – TWO Lesotho Correctional Services (LCS) officers who allegedly stole a rifle from their colleague were this week released on M500 bail each.

The officers are based in Teya-Teyaneng.

They are expected to appear in court again next Wednesday.



Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the two allegedly stole the gun and sold it to a famo music gang member who is based in South Africa.

He said the gun was later found in the possession of the two officers.



Meanwhile, LCS spokesman Pheko Ntobane told thepost that the gun disappeared at the Teya-Teyaneng prison on the night of April 25, 2021.

He said the two suspects also work at the Teya-Teyaneng prison.

Ntobane said the two suspects who stole the gun took advantage of the guard who was drunk.



“They sneaked and stole the gun there,” Ntobane said.

He said after the gun went missing, a search was launched but the rifle was never found until the station manager reported the matter to his superiors.

He said the police were informed of the incident and launched their own investigations which eventually led to the arrests.



Ntobane said the suspects confessed to the police during interrogation that they stole the gun while their colleague was fast asleep.

He said the duo then handed over the gun together with its rounds of ammunition to the man who was working in disused mines in South Africa.

Ntobane said the law is clear that no one should steal or commit crimes at work, especially theft of guns.



He said the four men who conspired in the crime have relations with gangs of men who fight over gold in the disused mines in South African.

Ntobane said this was not the first time that guns had been stolen at the prison. The illegal weapons have been blamed for fueling violent crimes in Lesotho especially among the famo music gangs.

Nkheli Liphoto