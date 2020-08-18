LCS probes security lapse at prison

MASERU-THE Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) is conducting an internal investigation following a security lapse involving high profile prisoners at the Maseru Maximum Security Prison on Monday night.

The LCS says it wants to understand why some holding cells were left unlocked on the night.



The cells that were left unlocked are where some soldiers and police officers who are facing high profile cases are being kept.

These holding cells are keeping the likes of former army commander Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli and other soldiers and police officers who have been detained on various charges.



LCS spokesman Superintendent Neo Mopeli confirmed yesterday that the institution had set up a commission of enquiry over the security lapse.

He said they want to understand what happened on that night as well as the motives for doing so.

Supt Mopeli declined to shed more light on the investigation.

He said they would only be in the position to know what really happened when they are through with their investigations.



“I would only be in a position to comment more once we are done,” he said.

Supt Mopeli however indicated that the police had not been roped into the matter adding the matter was being dealt with internally.



Sources at the LCS said this appeared to have been a case of negligence on the part of the officers on duty adding however that there was no way the inmates could have escaped successfully from the prison facility.

“This is because it was only the holding cells which were not locked properly,” the source said.



“The main entrance through which all the prisoners pass through to their different cells in the block was locked up.”

He said there was no way the inmates could walk out and escape from the prison because the main entrance was tightly locked up.



He added that just a few metres from the block, there is a sentry where LCS officers are on guard to monitor the unusual movement in and out of the cells.

Security at the prison facility came under scrutiny recently after Nteboheleng Mpiti-Ralekuku sneaked in some alcohol to former first lady ’Maesaiah Thabane who had been detained at the prison.



The incident exposed the huge gaps in the prison’s security apparatus. It is illegal to bring alcohol into the prison facility.

Ralekuku appeared in court and was charged for the offence. She was released on bail.



The LCS has since said it is investigating what really happened when the accused was able to pass through the gate to the cells.

Eight years ago, Lehlohonolo Scott who was charged for the double ritual murder in Koalabata, also escaped from prison under controversial circumstances.

It is still not clear how he escaped from his cell.

Majara Molupe