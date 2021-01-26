LEPOSA fumes over Covid-19 treatment

MASERU-THE Lesotho Police Staff Association (LEPOSA) has accused the police authorities of turning a blind eye to their plight after four officers died of Covid-19.

The Leposa spokesman, Constable Motlatsi Mofokeng, told thepost yesterday that a further four police officers have been admitted at a hospital with Covid-19.



“Three of them have since been discharged while the fourth one is battling for his life,” Constable Mofokeng said.

He said they still have some police officers who are showing some symptoms associated with Covid-19 but are at their homes.

The four dead police officers were from Maseru Rural (Mazenod), Roma, Leribe and Butha-Buthe.



“We do not have the figures for those who are sick at home,” he said.

Last week Constable Mofokeng complained about the case of a dead police officer who worked at the Roma police post.

He said the man was treated at a private hospital in Maseru as he had difficulty breathing and was put on oxygen aids.



The hospital, Constable Mofokeng said, had to take him to Berea Hospital in Teya-Teyaneng because it was running out of oxygen and they had hoped that there were supplies in Teya-Teyaneng.

He was supported by oxygen in the ambulance during the trip to Teya-Teyaneng.



When they arrived there, they found that the Berea Hospital had run out of oxygen too.

“The ambulance rushed him to Motebang Hospital in Leribe with the hope that there would be oxygen there,” he said, adding: “Unfortunately there was no oxygen in Leribe.”



He said they called Mafeteng where they were told that there was oxygen but the patient would not be admitted because the hospital was full to capacity.

The ambulance returned him back to Teya-Teyaneng “where they hoped nurses could do something to save his life”.



The police officer died there because “there was nothing the poor nurses could do as there was no oxygen. The one in the ambulance had run out too”.

Constable Mofokeng said this case is a stark illustration of how the management does not take care of its police officers.

He said it is a well-known fact that the police “meet all kinds of people, some of whom are infected with this disease”.



He said the management should have planned ahead of time how to respond to the plight of the police by making arrangements for oxygen, for example, because they know that they will encounter such problems.

He also complained that at Roma, where the police officer worked, there was no fumigation or any kind of disinfecting of offices despite knowing that they had a Covid-19 case.



“Just imagine the police working there, members of the community who come to the office for services and families of the police working in that office,” he said.

“This is how people get infected.”

He urged the management to address the issues so that they come up with lasting solutions.

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli was not available for comment last night.

Staff Reporter