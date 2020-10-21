LEPOSA spokesman fights charges

MASERU-A Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) spokesman who is facing expulsion over a crime he allegedly committed 21 years ago is not going down without a fight.

The police authorities say Police Constable Motlatsi Mofokeng concealed that he had a criminal conviction after he assaulted a man three years before he joined the police service.



The management says PC Mofokeng pummelled one Thabang Tsubane in 1999 and was convicted of the crime in the same year.

However, when he applied to be a police officer in 2002, he failed to disclose the conviction and criminal record.



The police management says PC Mofokeng must give reasons why he should not be fired for failing to disclose the crime.

The letter also asked him why he should not forfeit benefits he would have been entitled to get when he was employed as a police officer.



The police management argues that he did not reveal that he had a criminal record, which is a requirement to be employed in the public service.

“You will certainly recall that on the 4th August 2002, you filled an application for employment in the police force form in fulfilment of section 10 of the Police Service Act No.7 of 1998,” the letter reads.



“You were required to amongst others disclose as to whether you have been convicted of any criminal offence anywhere of which you answered the said question in the negative,” it says.

It says his deliberate concealment of his involvement in criminal activities constitutes his gaining of admission into the police service using false representation.



He was given five days to respond to the letter or else he would waive his right to make a representation.

PC Mofokeng responded to the letter on Monday.

In his response, PC Mofokeng asked the police management to furnish him with a questionnaire and the answers he submitted when he filled the application form for employment.



He also wanted the management to give him a record of the questions that were asked and the responses he submitted when he made a declaration in terms of the Police Service Act.

He also wanted to know who had designed the questions as well as the date, time and place.



“Please provide me with a copy of the record of proceedings and such judgements in CR:316/99 as I cannot recall such proceedings as you will agree that the allegations are dated as far back as 21 years ago,” PC Mofokeng said in his response.



He said he wants to be furnished with the police clearance certificate and the forensic report which was issued when he applied for the job.

He said without being served with these particulars, he would not be in a position to give a fair response to the questions raised by his bosses.

PC Mofokeng said he was surprised that the police were only raising these issues 21 years after he was cleared to join the police service.

