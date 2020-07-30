Leposa wants Molibeli out

MASERU-THE Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) has written a scathing letter to Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro asking him to fire Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli.



Leposa spokesman, Police Constable Motlatsi Mofokeng, told thepost they want Commissioner Molibeli out for “disrespecting” court orders.

“We told the Prime Minister to remove him with immediate effect,” PC Mofokeng said.



The letter was copied to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Deputy Prime Minister, the Social Cluster and Law and Constitutional Affairs Committees of Parliament.

PC Mofokeng said they will not stop fighting after they realised their boss had a serious contempt for court orders.



He cited the case of a senior police inspector who won a case to work in Maseru but was forced to remain in Sefikeng even though he had valid reasons to be granted a transfer.



PC Mofokeng also alleged that Commissioner Molibeli had also refused to execute court orders on promotions.

He said in November last year, the newly elected Leposa executive committee wrote a letter to the Commissioner requesting a meeting to forge the way forward.



He said Commissioner Molibeli refused to meet them as the new committee.

“We think he was enraged by our criticism on the shady promotions he had made,” PC Mofokeng said.



To show their dissatisfaction as the police association, they dragged the matter to the courts.

He said Commissioner Molibeli had since refused to cooperate with the new committee.



PC Mofokeng said when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out they once again wrote another letter to the Commissioner requesting a meeting to discuss how the police would be protected against the deadly virus.

The reason was that the police officers would be on the frontline in fighting the pandemic.



Yet again, the police boss ignored them, he alleged.

PC Mofokeng said their understanding was that much as they had serious differences with their boss, they were hoping he would give them an audience over the Covid-19 issues.

He said police officers are the ones who can enforce the law at the borders.

Also, the police play a frontline role in ensuring social distancing and in other matters.



He said every time they try to express their dissatisfaction, they are either suspended or transferred to remote places.

“There is one Inspector Matekane who was transferred last week just because he opened a docket (against Deputy Commissioner Paseka Mokete),” he said.



A savingram seen by thepost shows that Inspector Mphetho accused DCP Mokete of manhandling her on April 30 in Maseru.

“In the process of the attack, DCP Mokete had touched buttocks without her consent,” it said.



PC Mofokeng said the very same Inspector Mphetho has also now been transferred from the National Assembly to another place.

“She is just there with a court order,” he said.

He said he also became a victim to the same tactics whenever he raised complaints by police officers.



PC Mofokeng said he recently received a transfer letter to Teya-Teyaneng after he went out to talk about their grievances.

He said as the Leposa spokesman, he feels he is being subjected to much more vicious attacks from his bosses.

He said their Leposa constitution is clear that a member of their committee is supposed to work at the headquarters or anywhere in Maseru to allow the smooth running of the association.



He also said those who work at the district level operate from the towns and those who represent the region operate from the regional headquarters.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman, Mosito Moqhekoane, told thepost yesterday that he received a letter from Leposa on Tuesday and passed it on to his boss on the same day.



He however said he did not know the contents of the letter.

Efforts to contact Commissioner Molibeli and his deputy Mokete were unsuccessful at the time of going to the print last night.

Leposa is the closest the Lesotho police have to a trade union.

Nkheli Liphoto