Lesotho Flour Mills contract terminated

MASERU-THE government will not renew Seaboard Overseas’s management contract to manage the Lesotho Flour Mills.

Seaboard has held the management contract, due to end this December, since it bought 50 percent of the milling company 20 years ago.

The government has held the other 50 percent but left the operations to the American company in an agreement that was meant to improve the company’s performance.



Yet for the past two decades Lesotho Flour Mills’ performance has been far less than stellar and dividends have not been forthcoming.

Instead, Seaboard has received more than M50 million in management contract fees while the company continued to underperform.

It is because of this consistent poor performance that the cabinet’s investment committee is not renewing the management contract.



The government had also instructed Labour Minister Keketso Rantšo to reverse her decision to grant a work permit to an expatriate Seaboard had appointed as finance manager as part of the management contract.

Seaboard is however still trying to persuade the government to reconsider its position.



But Agriculture Minister, Tefo Mapesela, who is chairman of the Cabinet Investment Committee said the decision is final.

Trade Minister Dr Thabiso Molapo and Finance Minister Thabo Sofonea are the other members of the committee that is looking at the government’s interests in different companies.



Mapesela said the decision was made after a lengthy meeting with the Lesotho Flour Mills’s board of directors.

“For the fact that for 20 years they have not declared dividends, we are not interested in extending the contract,” Mapesela said.

He said the finance manager doesn’t need a work permit because Seaboard’s management contract will not be renewed.



The minister also said the company failed to do a skills’ transfer to Basotho for 20 years it has been managing the milling company.

Mapesela said there will be a tender calling for another company to manage the Lesotho Flour Mills. This way, he said, Seaboard “will stop enjoying management fees while the company is running countless losses”.

“They were not happy in the meeting at all,” he said, referring to Seaboard representatives.



“I boldly told the meeting that Lesotho has many chartered accountants who are fit and experienced to handle the duty.”

Mapesela said he told Seaboard representatives that “they are enriching themselves with Basotho’s properties”.

He said in the meeting Seaboard was interested in forming a technical team to work with them “but it is clear that the Lesotho government decided to leave them”.



“Their contract ended in 2018 but they never left as their time was extended by a year ending this year in December,” he said.

For years, the Lesotho Flour Mills has failed to pay dividends to the government while pleading poverty and blaming viability problems.

Yet the company has religiously paid millions of maloti in management fees to Seaboard. Since the deal that privatised the milling company was signed in 1999 Seaboard has been paid over M50 million in management fees.



The contract has however been the subject of contention in the Lesotho Flour Mills board, with the government’s directors on the board complaining that the deal favours Seaboard.

The directors said Seaboard continued to get the management fees while the government is starved of dividends.

This, they said, means that even if the company does not make a profit Seaboard will still make its money from the management fees.



They complained that the management fees are paid in full even when the company has performed dismally.

They said because of the management fees, Seaboard is technically paying itself dividends while the government gets nothing.

However, the noises from the government’s representatives on the board could not amount to much because they are non-executive directors.

Seaboard’s representatives hold the executive powers.

The directors who kept pushing against the Seaboard contract were fired and replaced when their tenure ended or resigned.

Nkheli Liphoto