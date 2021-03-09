Lesotho receives first vaccine batch

MASERU-Lesotho received the first batch of 36 000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine yesterday.

The vaccine came from India.



Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro said this batch was just the beginning as there was still more expected. He said before the beginning of April there will be 132 000 doses. He however said this is the beginning of a long journey.

“Our plan is to vaccinate people over 16 years and our expectation is to vaccinate 1.6 million,” Majoro said.



He said apart from the Covax vaccine, a Global Access or an initiative launched by the WHO to ensure vaccine access to the world’s most vulnerable, Lesotho is expecting 430 000 doses and about 400 000 from the African Union.

The prime minister said some entrepreneurs in the country have collaborated and are finalising their strategy to approach the Health Ministry and the government with monies to buy other vaccines and help meet the targeted population.



“It’s my desire to vaccinate our targeted population by the end of 2021,” he said.

Majoro said the major challenge is the government doesn’t have control on vaccine deliveries because of the huge global demand for the inoculation.

He said health experts have warned that because of delivery constraints Lesotho might fail to meet the target to vaccinate the entire population by the end of the year.



“As leaders we disagreed and instructed that vaccination ends this year. We will do all we can to ensure it ends this year,” he said.

“I won’t say we will succeed but we will try by all means and report if we fail to,” he said.

Health Minister Semano Sekatle said he was delighted that Lesotho had started receiving the vaccine.



“We hope sooner not later we will have more of the vaccines,” Sekatle said, adding that it is important to vaccinate Basotho as quickly as possible.

Sekatle said about M500 million is needed to cover the targeted population.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative Anurita Bains said it was a ‘momentous moment worth celebrating ‘ as a lot of people had suffered last year.



“I am so delighted after so many difficult months and year,” she said.

She said they will continue to support their partners in the Ministry of Health and hope the vaccine is the path to a new normal.

“The vaccine doesn’t mean we should let our guard down but we must continue to fight the impact and the spread of the virus and continue with strategies that will prevent the virus.”



WHO Representative, Dr Richard Banda, said there were seven medical experts to support the pandemic response with the support from the British High Commission.

Banda said the experts will be at the Berea and Mafeteng Hospitals for a month.

Mapule Motsopa