Lesotho struggles to acquire vaccines

MASERU-PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro says the government is struggling to procure the second batch of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The news will likely send shock waves in a country that struggled to deal with a second wave of the pandemic in December.

With the Easter holidays upon us, there are fears a third wave could hit Lesotho extremely hard.



Majoro was speaking at a press conference in Maseru yesterday.

The worried Prime Minister said the Ministry of Finance had to find out how much is needed to buy vaccines for Lesotho and “that has happened and we have donations from the World Bank”.

Majoro said the donation amounted to M20 million “but (the problem is that) there is a vaccine shortage”.

“It is now difficult for us to get the vaccine as we had anticipated,” Majoro said.



The Prime Minister added that the government “has met fly-by-nights who promised to deliver the vaccine”.

“But we are wondering where they got the vaccine from since we have communication with the vaccine manufacturing companies,” he said.

Majoro said they communicate daily with the vaccine producers asking them to deliver the vaccines.



Ever since the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country three weeks ago over 13 000 Basotho have received shots, starting with King Letsie III and his family, senior government officials, health workers, border officials and some police officers.

Last week Majoro said Lesotho still had 22 000 doses in stock and he hoped to acquire more.



The Covax Facility Advanced Market Commitment (AMC), has pledged 36 000 doses for Lesotho while the country will also get 80 000 doses under an African Union (AU) initiative.

The Covax Facility Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) is a global initiative that aims to support the safe and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to low and middle-income countries.



These are the doses that Dr Majoro said they are now hard to get because there are shortages in the supply worldwide.

He said even if there was enough money to buy enough vaccines, the country would still not get them when they are needed most because of this shortage.

Nkheli Liphoto