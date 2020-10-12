Lesotho to reopen borders

MASERU-THE government of Lesotho is re-opening five commercial borders today six months after it imposed a stringent lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro told the nation in an address on Sunday that only a few categories of people will be allowed to cross into South Africa and into the Kingdom.



He said they will re-open the borders for Basotho who were struck in South Africa during the lockdown so that they can meet with their families.

Majoro however cautioned that the returning residents should “come with corona virus certificates showing that they are not infected”.



“Screening too will be done afterwards before releasing people into their country to self-isolate at their homes for 14 days but those infected will be isolated immediately and monitored,” he said.

He said some Basotho will be allowed to cross into South Africa after producing Covid-19 free certificates.



He said Basotho businessmen and women will be allowed to cross to South Africa to restock.

Majoro said the government had spent a month consulting Basotho on the new measures to contain the spread of the virus.

He said it was decided that people could sit down in restaurants for meals rather than take takeaways.



“Restaurants will operate from 6am to 4pm,” he said.

He said outdoor games will also resume with a maximum of 100 people present.

He said the Lesotho Football Association (Lefa) will also be allowed to stage tournaments.



Majoro said the Ministry of Education will announce dates when schools will resume.

The International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), A Level, IB primary checkpoint and lower secondary checkpoint opened doors on August 31.



Other private schools were allowed to re-open on September 7 while government and church-owned schools are to open on October 6 to February 21 next year.

Majoro said the ministry will collaborate with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) while also observing the World Health Organisation (WHO) precautions when schools re-open.



“If students are not returned to schools there will be a big challenge,” he said.

He said gyms and fitness centres will re-open but all activities are expected to be done outdoors with not more than 100 people in attendance.



He said the government was also encouraging domestic tourism in the country and people can visit tourism sites.

He said artistes will now be able to perform and earn a living.

Majoro cautioned that the majority of Covid-19 cases in Lesotho came from people who had crossed from South Africa.



“Until now the cause of the infections is people who cross from South Africa,” he said.

“Half of our infections come from outside.”

He said Maseru is still leading with 541 positive cases followed by Leribe with 270 infections.



He added that Qacha’s Nek now has 218 confirmed cases.

“Most positive cases come from a Qacha’s Nek hospital, Machabeng.”

He highlighted that many Basotho who cross illegally into the country from South Africa come through Qacha’s Nek’s.

“Qacha’s Nek is bordering Eastern Cape which is massively affected by the pandemic,” he said.



He said most of the infected people were women at 53 percent with 42 percent being men.

“People aged between 20 and 50 years are highly exposed to the pandemic,” he said.



Majoro said while infections had peaked in July, the death rate had declined significantly in August and September.

“This month only four people died of Covid-19.”

He said they have realised that the number of people tested in different facilities had also declined, adding that he has instructed the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) to establish what happened.



He said the Nacosec surveillance team will be dispatched to villages in a bid to find out why people are now reluctant to go for testing.

He said it is worrying that after the nation moved from the dangerous orange colour, which signified that the pandemic was sweeping across the country, to the purple one because infections were slightly in a halt, positive cases had gone up again.



At the beginning of this week 104 people tested and out of them 11 were positive, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1 576.



At least 51 people recovered this week bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 873.

The total number of those who have died stands at 35

Nkheli Liphoto