Lesotho’s assets face seizure

MASERU – LESOTHO’s international assets worth nearly a billion maloti could be seized after the government allegedly breached its contract with a German energy company.

The company, Frazer Solar, won the arbitration in January last year and was awarded €50 million (M855 million) in damages.



The Lesotho government did not participate in the tribunal, held in South Africa, despite being informed. Frazer Solar has since applied for an order in a United States court to seize Lesotho’s international assets.

The dispute stems from a supply contract the government signed with Frazer Solar in September 2018. Under the deal, worth €100 million, Frazer Solar was to supply solar water heaters, LED lights and solar lanterns to 350 000 rural households.



On its website, Frazer Solar claims the equipment was meant to help Lesotho reduce its energy import bill.

Lesotho was supposed to pay €30 million (M513 million) in October 2018 and €20 million (M342 million) in April 2019.

Frazer claims the dispute began when Lesotho failed to make the initial payment.



It says it wrote a letter of demand in March 2019 and the government acknowledged receipt but failed to pay.

The company then terminated the contract in July the same year and referred the matter for arbitration in South Africa as stipulated in the contract.

Court papers filed in the US court show that Lesotho did not attend the tribunal hearing despite being given ample notice. The tribunal proceeded without the government’s representatives and Vincent Maleka SC, the arbitrator, ruled in Frazer’s favour.



“In the light of the service of the notice of the hearing on the respondent I was satisfied that the respondent had due notice of the time, date and place of the hearing and that there was no sufficient cause shown to explain its failure to attend the arbitration proceedings,” Maleka said in his report.

Lesotho was informed of the arbitrator’s decision but failed to pay.



Frazer also wants the government to pay 1.7 percent interest rate per annum on the €50 million award from January 2020. It is also demanding €754 273 (M12.8 million) for what it calls pre-award interest.

There is also €650 800 (M11 million) for its legal teams and R422 33 for the Arbitrator’s fees.



Yesterday, the Lesotho government said it is “aware of the media articles purporting exposure to an arbitral award” in Frazer’s favour.

“While the government is trying to understand this issue, it urges both the public and its international partners to remain calm pending investigations,” said the government in a statement.



“The government further wishes to reassure the public that as a sovereign state, its properties, locally and internationally, are safe and protected from seizure by anyone or organisation”.

