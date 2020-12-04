Letsosa says found office in a mess

MASERU-Home Affairs Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa addressed Parliament yesterday where he spoke about the challenges he found when he assumed office.

We produce below the full, unedited speech below:



Immediately after I entered office, I found a report from the United States about the state of Lesotho with regards to human trafficking.

Among other important thing in that report, was that our country is not doing enough to fight human trafficking.

This lowered our country to Tier-3 among countries that fail to arrest those implicated in trafficking of persons. Actually, the Trier-3 status brings us to a “Junk Status” as a country. This status means that our long-time diplomatic friends are likely to turn their backs on us.



Immediately after getting this report and pondering on it, I instructed the Principal Secretary to arrange how the ministry would deal with this.

There were major steps that we took:

We worked on the amendment to the Trafficking in Persons Act.

We structured the ministry in such a way that it would be in a position to fight this and we had to transfer some of the workers from where they worked, with the aim to improve services.



Immediately after starting to fiercely work on the US report, and the shortcomings that we identified, we encountered a new problem.

I want to emphasise that soon after getting into office I had several meetings with senior officials of the ministry, from the Principal Secretary to the Heads of Departments. In our discussions there was no suggestion that the ministry was aware of anyone who was involved in the trafficking of people.



But when I restructured the ministry and started transfering a manager at the airport and the One-Stop Business Facilitation Centre (OBFC), to bring her to the headquarters, and transferring the one at the headquarters to the airport and the OBFC, the former sued the ministry saying she should not be transferred from the airport because she suspected that there was a man from Pakistan who was involved in the trafficking of people.

I instructed that I should be given a full report about that Pakistani man and his Lesotho citizenship. I found the following:



He is 35-years-old, according to his file, and it seems he arrived in Lesotho in 2015. The report says he married a Mosotho woman and has children with her.

There are no signs that he got a permit to live in Lesotho unlawfully. Among documents we found was a letter written to him by the then Home Affairs Minister. The letter was written on March 14, 2018, showing that he was staying in the country illegally in terms of his permit.



This was also discussed in the parliamentary portfolio committee responsible for the ministry. In the committee’s deliberations it was mentioned that there was a man who was suspected to be trafficking in people.

What is surprising is that these things appear to have happened three years ago and at the beginning of this year. The US report was issued last year and this year, showing that no action was taken about human trafficking, except this letter that was written at that time, which does not say anything about human trafficking but this man was staying illegally in the country.



The second thing that is surprising is that the ministry’s workers are hesitant to welcome the transfers and instead sue the ministry when it transfers them from the areas where we have started arresting several foreigners, three weeks after the airport was reopened.

There are reports that this Pakistani man’s permit was withdrawn because he was suspected to be involved in human trafficking. When a person is suspected of such a crime he is arrested and charged. As regards this one, there is no evidence that he was ever charged for the crime. Until today we have never seen any letter saying his permit had been withdrawn because he was suspected of human trafficking.



We are still in search of such a letter because we understand that when a permit is withdrawn without him being charged with anything he could be deported to his country.

Deportation documents are done at this very ministry. There are no such documents that deports this man back to his country. We have probed if at that time the ministry or anybody ever opened a case of human trafficking against this man at the police. We found nothing. There is no such case at the police.



We only wonder why if this case is widely known, no action was taken to arrest the man. Why are these suspicions coming up now when we transfer people where there is a suspicion that people are being trafficked? Is it because our predecessors were content with these things?

The ministry will not shrink back on this. We will continue investigating this man and others involved in human trafficking and we will put them before the courts.



There is nothing this country is gaining when things such as this are taken to the media when the rightful place to take them is the police. I am aware that some Members of this House comment in the media about these things without carrying out any research. The ministry will strengthen its fight against human trafficking until we win the battle.

One of the weaknesses we have identified is the kind of citizenship document we have and other kinds of permits. The ministry is tightening ways to have citizenship documents, and conditions for gaining Lesotho’s residence permit will be stringent. The purpose is to protect this country from its enemies.



When I arrived in this ministry I found the following shocking things:

Giving citizenship to foreigners without following proper procedures. Between April and June this year, the minister gave citizenship to over 30 foreigners. He did this without the knowledge of the ministry’s officers. This is unusual because the minister signs at the end. There are no clear reasons for this. This is wrong because those people think they have been properly given citizenship and some of them even paid, it is reported, on the understanding that they have been given citizenship. Most of these people are not big businessmen from whom the country can benefit anything.

Some have businesses that do not even have bank accounts while some of the businessmen’s accounts have a paltry M10 000. We have to understand that giving a foreigner citizenship is to give him a Mosotho’s rights. If we are not careful we will end up selling this country, which our ancestors died for, to foreigners.



Furthermore, between 2018 and 2020, there were citizen documents signed for by ministers of that time, without following proper procedures. Most of them have been signed for without any clear evidence of what they are doing in Lesotho. Some of them came to Lesotho to join relatives, and when you look closely there is no evidence of any relationships. But miraculously their applications passed.



On the residence permit, I have found that many applicants say they are business people but what is surprising is that they do not have bank accounts while some of the people’s accounts have only the opening balance.



I want to show that the ministry has started arresting foreigners who are suspicious as it is happening now at the Moshoeshoe I Internationa Airport after transferring some of the workers from there. We appeal to anybody to give the police information on acts of human trafficking, whether perpetrated by a Mosotho or a foreigner. We must be seen to be equal before the law.

Staff Reporter