Leuta throws hat into BNP ring

MASERU-REMEMBER Lesojane Leuta who was controversially ousted as the Basotho National Party (BNP)’s secretary-general? Well, he is back.

This time he wants to be the BNP leader and has thrown his name into the hat for a chance to replace outgoing leader Thesele ’Maseribane.

Incidentally, it was the fight with ’Maseribane that marred his stint as the secretary-general.



The bone of contention at that time was the management of the party’s finances.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Leuta said he will clean up the mess in the party’s finances if elected leader.

Leuta joined the BNP in 1965 in Mauteng where he was born and raised. He said since then he has benefitted from working with the party’s stalwarts, including the late Prime Minister Leabua Jonathan.



This, he said, means he had learned from the best in the party and is now prepared to rebuild it.

He said he was reluctant to join the race because of his previous troubles with the leadership.

What motivated him, he added, is that party members believed he was loyal because he never defected despite being ill-treated in the party.



He recalled in 1986 when Jonathan’s government was dethroned by people in his inner circle.

Since then, he said, things have gone wrong in the country.

Talking about his vision for the party, Leuta said the leaders should understand that the party belongs to the members.

He said if elected he would make the BNP “everyone’s home, not just individuals”. Discrimination will not be tolerated, he added.



Leuta said he learned from Jonathan that a country is not only built by friends but opponents as well. The strategy, he said, is to reach across the aisle and focus on the bigger picture instead of petty political squabbles.

Leuta wants to recover the BNP’s properties in Mafeteng and Mapoteng.

He claimed that when he was secretary-general, he tried to fight for a BNP site in Mafeteng but some party officials stopped him and the leadership rejected his request for M27 000 to hire a lawyer.



He said he lost the battle for the site in Mapoteng because the party did not support him. Leuta said while still the secretary-general, they worked hard to help Chief Thesele ‘Maseribane win the Mount Moorosi constituency.

“We did that through strategies and if given the opportunity I can make us win the elections,” he said.



A former Christ the King student and holder of an MBA, Leuta worked at the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) for 33 years.

Leuta will tussle it out with Deputy Leader Machesetsa Mofomobe, Advocate ‘Mota Nkuatsane, Dr Lehlohonolo Mosotho, Malineo Matsepe, and Machere Seutloali.

