Lipolelo murder suspect killed

MASERU-A suspect in the Lipolelo Thabane murder, Molefi Matima, was shot dead at a funeral in South Africa last Saturday in a row over a M300 000 deal that had gone wrong.



Thabang Morobane, a friend of Matima, was also gunned down during the fracas.

The funeral was for a Terene famo music gang member who is based in South Africa.

Matima’s killing is however not expected to derail the trial of suspects who have been accused of killing Lipolelo in June 2017, a few days before Thomas Thabane was inaugurated as Prime Minister.



Apart from Thabane and his wife, ’Maesiah Thabane, there are now three other suspects who are wanted in connection with Lipolelo’s killing.

Among these suspects is Matima’s boss, Rethabile Mokete, better known as Mosotho Chakela who heads the Terene famo music gang.



The two were at a funeral in Gauteng, South Africa, when one of their close friends only identified as Lelimo (The Cannibal) pulled a gun and shot Matima in the head.

After that Lelimo fled the scene.



Other gang members who were at the funeral turned their anger on Morobane and shot him. Morobane was one of Lelimo’s closest friends.

Lelimo later released a voice clip in which he begged for forgiveness from Mokete.

He said he killed Matima after they quarrelled over the allocation of money following a M300 000 deal.



Lelimo said Matima was refusing to pay him his fair share.

“I appeal to all you men and women of the Terene court, the court of Lord Mosotho Chakela, to plead with him to forgive me for what I have done in his court,” Lelimo said.



“I did this because I knew that this man (Matima) was not forgiving. We had a quarrel with him over money and I knew that he would not forgive me,” he said.

“When he had had a quarrel with someone he would say that one should be eliminated. He had a quarrel with my friend Matshona over money and he eliminated him. I kept quiet.”



Lelimo said he was afraid that Matima was going to move in swiftly and kill him and so “I had to kill him quickly before he could kill me”.

Mokete told thepost on Tuesday that he had expelled Lelimo from Terene because of what he did.

He said he had also expelled those who killed Morobane from his group.

“It is painful to me and I am embarrassed as the head of the group,” Mokete said.



He said after the shooting he immediately made a conference call to all members telling them to stop fighting with immediate effect or else, “they know me, I stop madness within a second”.

He said had he hesitated to make that conference call a lot of people could have died.



“My group has several battalions like the armies therefore where need be I use one battalion to enforce order on the loose cannons,” Mokete said.

“All those who do not take orders from me are considered rebels as they took decisions without the leader’s approval,” he said.



“The matter is now in the hands of the police therefore justice should be served as it should.”

He said Matima will be laid to rest in Sebokeng in South Africa.

“I invite all members of Terene to show their support by attending the funeral,” he said.

He said he talked on the phone with Lelimo after hearing voice notes where he was asking for forgiveness.



He said Lelimo failed to tell him why they did not report their conflicts to him as a leader so that he could mediate between them.

“I told him to get out of this group,” he said.

He urged all those who were involved in the shooting on Saturday to go and report at police stations so that justice is served.



“They should also apologise to the families (involved),” he said.

He said Morobane will be laid to rest at Ribaneng.

Nkheli Liphoto