Liqui Fruit red grape juice withdrawn
MASERU-THE Ministry of Health has banned the sale of Liqui Fruit red grape juice cans in Lesotho following the withdrawal from the market of the product by the manufacturer in South Africa.
The precautionary recall of the 330ml juice cans was done by the Director of Food Control of South Africa.
In a statement, Dr Malitaba Litaba, the Director General of Health Services, said some “small shards of glass” had been detected in a single batch of the juice cans, forcing the manufacturer to withdraw the product from the market.
“The product is understood to have been exported to Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, however as a precautionary measure the Ministry of Health hereby directs all District Health Inspectors to take all necessary measures to remove from shelves the affected products,” read the statement.
The statement also ordered health inspectors to block the products from being imported into Lesotho at all ports of entry.
The Liqui Fruit juice is manufactured by Pioneer Foods in South Africa.
Basotho were warned to check the expiry date on the cans.
The statement said the best before date is 01/04/2021 and 02/04/2021 while the batch number for the product was listed as 600124225592 which is printed on the side of the can.
Nkheli Liphoto
About author
