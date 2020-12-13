LNDC boss fights for his job

MASERU-THE Chief Executive Officer of the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC), Mohato Seleke, is suing Trade Minister Dr Thabiso Molapo for not renewing his contract.

Seleke’s three-year contract ended on Tuesday this week.

It was advertised on December 1, 2017.



Through his lawyer Advocate Letlatsa Letompa, Seleke has asked the court to force Dr Molapo to provide reasons why his contract has not been renewed.

He has also asked the court to interdict the LNDC board of directors from recommending to Dr Molapo any person to fill the position of LNDC chief executive officer until the matter has been finalised.

Seleke has also asked the court to stop Dr Molapo from appointing any person to the position of CEO.



Seleke received a letter on September 27 informing him that his contract would not be renewed.

He is arguing that Dr Molapo’s decision not to renew his contract of employment was contrary to the advice of the board of directors and was ultra vires the provisions of the LNDC.



“Therefore, it is null and void and of no force or effect,” he said.

In his affidavit, Seleke said the chairman of the previous board had told him in September that he had advised the minister to renew his contract.

He said the chairman told him they were still awaiting the minister’s response at the time.



Seleke asked the court to declare the Board of Directors’ advice to the Minister of Trade as binding.

“I continued my work without a word from the Minister regarding the renewal of my contract,” Seleke said.

“It was only on my last day of duty, being the 30th November 2020, when I received the purported decision by the Minister to the effect that he had decided not to accept my request for renewal of my contract,” he said.



He also said the letter from Dr Molapo was served at his office in his absence because he was on lawful and known leave.

He said the letter was written on October 26 but was delivered to his office when his contract was due to expire because it “was solely to deny me an opportunity to challenge their actions in this regard whilst in office”.



In his founding affidavit, Seleke said he was appointed as the LNDC CEO following a rigorous recruitment process and on the advice of the board by the Minister of Trade with effect from 1st December 2017.

He said it should be immediately noted that the appointment of the CEO of the LNDC is done by the minister pursuant to the recommendation and advice of the board.



Seleke said clause 2 of his contract specifically provides for an option of renewal while clause 6.1 provides that the performance of the CEO would be assessed and evaluated by the board at least annually.

He said the board set some performance targets to measure his performance during his term.



He said the board did asses and evaluate his performance as per the terms of the contract.

“My performance was always found to be more than satisfactory,” Seleke said.

He said the board, based on their assessment and evaluation of his performance in the past, did consider his request in its meeting of the 7th September this year and reached a resolution that it be recommended to the minister that his contract should be renewed for a further period of three years.



He said due to the apparent conflict of interest if he sat in the meetings he was always excused from the board’s deliberations when the issue of the renewal of his contract was considered.

So, based on the purported response by the minister, it is beyond doubt that the board did advise the minister to renew his contract of employment based on his “more than satisfactory performance and meeting of set targets” during his tenure.



“I must mention at this juncture that the term of office of members of the board that I had been working with expired sometime in September 2020,” Seleke said.

Majara Molupe