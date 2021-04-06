M10.5m bail-out for farmers

MASERU-THE government will today begin distributing M10.5 million to farmers who sold their wool and mohair to a Chinese-run wool broker Maseru Dawning (Pty) Ltd during the 2018/2019 season.



Despite delivering their wool and mohair, the 2 701 farmers were left dry and hanging after Maseru Dawning (Pty) Ltd failed to keep its side of the bargain, torching a ferocious row with the farmers.

Maseru Dawning had claimed that it would take the wool and sell it on international markets and pay the farmers later.

The broker however failed to pay the farmers.



Others received half of what they expected or lower, with a few receiving their full payments late.

The decision by the government this week to pay the farmers could finally placate the farmers, who had bitterly contested new regulations that forced them to sell their wool and mohair to Maseru Dawning.

Two weeks ago, the government launched investigations to establish how much Maseru Dawning owed farmers, amid conflicting figures from the broker.



There were claims the company owed the farmers just over M8 million while other government documents said they were owed more than M32 million.

Small Business Development Minister Chief Thesele ’Maseribane told Parliament on Monday that there were 2 701 farmers who are owed just over M10.5 million.

Chief ’Maseribane said Cabinet had decided on Sunday that it would pay off the farmers.



“The Cabinet has accepted our report in our Sunday meeting and decided to carry on with it,” Chief ’Maseribane said.

Tabling the report in Parliament, ’Maseribane said his ministry’s investigations had included the Lesotho Wool and Mohair Centre, Skylite Wool and Mohair Growers Association, district administrators, and banks.

“Maseru Dawning will have to come back to pay the government the M10 million that the government paid on their behalf,” he said.



The investigations started at the ’Manthabiseng National Convention Centre two weeks ago where a list of the owed farmers was compiled in collaboration with the shearing sheds chairmen.

Chief ’Maseribane said the investigations then moved to Mohale’s Hoek where they were to clean the list, choosing the unpaid farmers from the paid ones.



“We found out that there are 2 711 unpaid farmers countrywide,” he said.

He added that their investigations also found out that there were 36 underpaid farmers, with 1 176 farmers receiving the full amounts they were owed.

“Those who do not appear in the list are 66,” he said.



He stressed that the investigations were done in collaboration with stakeholders including banks, farmers, and the broker.

He said in Thaba-Tseka there were 273 unpaid farmers who are owed over M1 million. In Mafeteng there were 39 unpaid farmers who are owed M219 376. In Berea, 122 were not paid and are owed M277 789, in Butha-Buthe there were 102 unpaid farmers who are owed M718

998, in Leribe they were 419 and are owed over M1.2 million.



He said in Mokhotlong there were 146 farmers who were not paid and were owed M596 938, in Quthing they were 371 and were owed more than M1.2 million.

He said in Mohale’s Hoek there were 665 farmers who were not paid and were owed over M2.2 million, in Qacha’s Nek they were 254 and were owed over M1.1 million while 320 farmers were unpaid in Maseru and are owed over M1.5 million.



“We did the job carefully and we are certain that the real numbers are those we have found,” he said.

He said the 2018 to 2019 financial year “became dramatic in the sale of wool and mohair in the country”.

“We encountered challenges and successes in the sale,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto